Jamie Cureton picks up St Albans City’s player of the month award for January

09:04 07 February 2017

Jamie Cureton. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Robert Walkley

St Albans City’s Jamie Cureton has been named the Harpenden Construction Limited player of the month for January.

The 41-year-old striker netted twice in the month, against Oxford City and Hememl Hempstead Town, in five appearances.

His prize will be presented prior to the Vanarama National League South game against Bath City on Saturday,

February 18, by Saints supporter Davy McLean on behalf of the Saints Thursday Night Music Quiz Team, sponsors of the January award.

