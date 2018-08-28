Former Northern Ireland youth goalkeeper joins St Albans City
PUBLISHED: 14:51 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 12 November 2018
St Albans City have signed a fomer Northern Ireland international goalkeeper as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the winter months.
Andrew McCorkell was called up to the Irish U19 team back in 2015 when he was in MK Dons’ youth set-up.
Now 21, the London-born stopper has also been on the books at Chesham United, Hendon, Northwood and more recently Maidstone United.
He will provide competition to Dean Snedker for the number one jersey at the Vanarama National League South side.
A spokesman for the club said: “We welcome Andrew to Clarence Park.”