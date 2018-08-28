Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Northern Ireland youth goalkeeper joins St Albans City

PUBLISHED: 14:51 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 12 November 2018

Goalkeeper Andrew McCorkell has signed for St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Goalkeeper Andrew McCorkell has signed for St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

St Albans City have signed a fomer Northern Ireland international goalkeeper as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the winter months.

Andrew McCorkell was called up to the Irish U19 team back in 2015 when he was in MK Dons’ youth set-up.

Now 21, the London-born stopper has also been on the books at Chesham United, Hendon, Northwood and more recently Maidstone United.

He will provide competition to Dean Snedker for the number one jersey at the Vanarama National League South side.

A spokesman for the club said: “We welcome Andrew to Clarence Park.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

13:20 Franki Berry
Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise the men pictured in these CCTV images?

Hertfordshire’s roads to get an extra £7.9million

13:11 Mia Jankowicz
A deep pot hole on The Ridgeway, St Albans . Picture: STEPHEN HARVEY

Hertfordshire’s roads will benefit from an extra £7.9million government ‘pothole pot’ for repairs across the county.

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

11:40 Franki Berry
St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

An all-singing all-dancing street party is set to kick off St Albans’ festive season this year.

St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenary

09:51 Anne Suslak
Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Gallery We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

A picture of the Markwell family, taken in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road, St Albans, in 1916. Frank Markwell is on the left. Picture: Chris Mackriell,

New Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans next month

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR

Actor from St Albans having a Marvel-ous time in Hollywood

Actor Jay Ali, who comes from St Albans, appears in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix. Picture: Jay Ali

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide