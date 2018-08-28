National South: St Albans City produce fabulous team performance to leaders Welling United off their perch

Khale Da Costa scored for St Albans City against Welling United. Picture: JEREMY BANKS PHOTOGRAPHY Jeremy Banks Photography

The two week break seems to have done St Albans City the world of good as they produced a wonderfully hard-working 2-0 win over National South leaders Welling United.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saints looked confident and fully in control throughout with arguably one of the best performances seen in the last few years.

Khale Da Costa and David Moyo got the goals, one in each half, and for all their huffing and puffing Welling never looked like disrupting their flow.

The results drop Welling off the table whilt keeping City firmly in the play-off places.

It took them nine minutes to get in front.

Da Costa had already hit the crossbar with a shot that looked to be clearing the goal by some distance before dipping late on and bouncing flush off the woodwork.

He had missed a similar one-on-one chance on Saturday but he looked much more confident as he strode forward following Solomon Sambou’s through ball and the finish was equally assured as he stroked it beyond Dan Wilks.

It was the same formation as Saturday with City again ditching their back three from a more familiar back four.

And the defence did will to repel any attacks from the league leaders with both Dave Diedhiou and Lewis Knight throwing themselves in the way of the ball to stop clear attempts on goal.

But it was the quickness of St Albans attacking that was key with both Ben Herd and Da Costa having great fun down the right and Ben Wyatt patrolling the left flank with the same menace.

One Da Costa cross was inches away from finding David Moyo and Clovis Kamdjo’s flick on a Wyatt free-kick ended up taking the ball away from the attacking Saints’ hordes.

Welling finished the half strongly and could have grabbed an equaliser but for some determined defending.

Their best chance fell on the night before Halloween to the aptly named Nassim L’Ghoul but he blazed well over.

The half-time break did little to spoil the entertaining fare on show but for long periods it looked as if Saints would regret a number of missed chances.

Kamdjo had a header saved brilliantly at full length by Wilks and then Sambou curled one high and wide when the ball ran loose to him in the box.

Moyo then had a glorious chance after a sweet ball by Tom Bender with the outside of his boot dropped over the defence to him.

Unfortunately he tried to flick his head at it and missed the contact totally.

Ralston Gabriel shouted from the bench for him to take it down and City’s top scorer clearly heard him as minutes he later he did just that from another Bender cross and poked it home for number two.

Welling did have chances and a succession of corners forced St Albans into more very competent defending, an impressive factor throughout the night.

Kamdjo had one more fantastic chance but sent it wide and although the expected pressure from the visitors arrived late on, it didn’t ultimately phase City and they closed the game out in comfort,

St Albans City: Snedker, Herd, Bender, Noble (J.Banton 75), Knight, Diedhiou, Wyatt, Sambou, Da Costa (Z.Banton 86), Moyo (Merson 90+3), Kamdjo.

Subs (not used): Kiangebeni, Gardiner-Smith.

Goal: Da Costa 9, Moyo 68

Booked: Bender, Herd 59, Wyatt 71

Welling United: Wilks, Gibbons, Braham-Barrett, Mendy (Ambroisine 69), Audel, Hill, Kiernan, Agyemang, Paterson, Goldberg (Mills 69), L’Ghoul.

Subs (not used): Marsh-Brown, Ambroisine, Banya, Anau, Mills.

Goal:

Booked: Braham-Barrett 34, Gibbons 90+5

HT: St Albans City 1 Welling United 0

Attendance: 508

Referee: Chris O’Donnell