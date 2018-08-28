Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

FA Trophy draw: St Albans City looking for good run but they get tough away tie to start with

PUBLISHED: 12:53 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:58 12 November 2018

Tom Bender celebrates his goal for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Tom Bender celebrates his goal for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Archant

St Albans City will start this year’s FA Trophy run with a tough and long away trip – but manager Ian Allinson wants to go even further than they did last time around.

Snow sprays up during St Albans City's FA Trophy replay at Harrogate Town in 2018. Picture: BOB WALKLEYSnow sprays up during St Albans City's FA Trophy replay at Harrogate Town in 2018. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Then they reached the second round and were one added minute away from progressing against Harrogate Town before a last-gasp equaliser forced a replay and ultimately an exit at a snowy Wetherby Road.

This year it all begins at either Weymouth or Street.

Weymouth have lost just once in the EvoStik Southern Premier South this season and are top of the pile but they were held to a 2-2 draw at home on Saturday by Southern League Division One South Street.

But whatever happens in Tuesday’s replay, Allinson is ready for Saints to make their mark in the competition.

Tom Bender scores for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEYTom Bender scores for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

He said: “I really enjoyed the run in the FA Trophy last year. It was disappointing against Harrogate back in January because we conceded a last-minute goal but I want to have another run.

“It gets the fans excited, it gets the town excited and there’s an opportunity to go a long way because a lot of the National League sides don’t take it that serious until late on when they know a game at Wembley might be on the cards.”

FA Trophy third qualifying round draw in full:

1 Altrincham v Bradford (Park Avenue)

2 Blyth Spartans v Marske United

3 Alfreton Town v Farsley Celtic or Carlton Town

4 Spennymoor Town v Halesowen Town

5 Stamford v Barwell

6 Hereford v FC United of Manchester

7 Brackley Town v Nuneaton Borough

8 Stratford Town or Mickleover Sports v South Shields

9 Kidderminster Harriers v York City

10 Southport v Chester

11 Leamington v Witton Albion

12 Darlington v AFC Telford United

13 Ashton United v Boston United

14 AFC Mansfield or Pickering Town v Yaxley or Ramsbottom United

15 Basford United v Curzon Ashton

16 Lancaster City v Guiseley

17 Stockport County v Chorley

18 Stalybridge Celtic or Buxton v Newcastle Town or Workington

19 Lewes v Hemel Hempstead Town

20 Chipstead or Bedford Town v Worthing

21 Salisbury v East Thurrock United

22 Dorchester Town v Hungerford Town

23 Slough Town v Weston Super Mare

24 Brentwood Town or Poole Town v Dorking Wanderers

25 Weymouth or Street v St Albans City

26 Concord Rangers v Wealdstone

27 Truro City v Greenwich Borough

28 Chippenham Town v Wingate & Finchley

29 Beaconsfield Town v Leiston

30 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Billericay Town

31 Eastbourne Borough v Dartford

32 Welling United v Dulwich Hamlet

33 Woking v Folkestone Invicta

34 Basingstoke Town v Torquay United

35 Carshalton Athletic v Walton Casuals

36 Royston Town v Needham Market

37 Hayes & Yeading United v Brightlingsea Regent

38 Gloucester City v Biggleswade Town

39 Horsham v Bath City

40 Oxford City v Chelmsford City

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

11:40 Franki Berry
St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

An all-singing all-dancing street party is set to kick off St Albans’ festive season this year.

St Albans pupils hold Remembrance service to mark World War I centenary

09:51 Anne Suslak
Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans held a Remembrance service to mark the centenery of the end of World War I. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear School

A Catholic school in St Albans held a special remembrance service to remember those who lost their lives during World War I.

Latest court results for St Albans area

Yesterday, 09:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Gallery We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

Yesterday, 09:00 Anne Suslak & Fraser Whieldon
A picture of the Markwell family, taken in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road, St Albans, in 1916. Frank Markwell is on the left. Picture: Chris Mackriell,

People across the district have been remembering the centenary of the First World War Armistice in different ways.

Most read stories

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

Gallery We Will Remember Them: People across St Albans mark Remembrance Day

A picture of the Markwell family, taken in the back garden of 33 Blandford Road, St Albans, in 1916. Frank Markwell is on the left. Picture: Chris Mackriell,

New Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans next month

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR

Actor from St Albans having a Marvel-ous time in Hollywood

Actor Jay Ali, who comes from St Albans, appears in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix. Picture: Jay Ali

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide