FA Trophy draw: St Albans City looking for good run but they get tough away tie to start with

Tom Bender celebrates his goal for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

St Albans City will start this year’s FA Trophy run with a tough and long away trip – but manager Ian Allinson wants to go even further than they did last time around.

Snow sprays up during St Albans City's FA Trophy replay at Harrogate Town in 2018. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Snow sprays up during St Albans City's FA Trophy replay at Harrogate Town in 2018. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Then they reached the second round and were one added minute away from progressing against Harrogate Town before a last-gasp equaliser forced a replay and ultimately an exit at a snowy Wetherby Road.

This year it all begins at either Weymouth or Street.

Weymouth have lost just once in the EvoStik Southern Premier South this season and are top of the pile but they were held to a 2-2 draw at home on Saturday by Southern League Division One South Street.

But whatever happens in Tuesday’s replay, Allinson is ready for Saints to make their mark in the competition.

Tom Bender scores for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Tom Bender scores for St Albans City against Harrogate Town in the 2018 FA Trophy. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

He said: “I really enjoyed the run in the FA Trophy last year. It was disappointing against Harrogate back in January because we conceded a last-minute goal but I want to have another run.

“It gets the fans excited, it gets the town excited and there’s an opportunity to go a long way because a lot of the National League sides don’t take it that serious until late on when they know a game at Wembley might be on the cards.”

FA Trophy third qualifying round draw in full:

1 Altrincham v Bradford (Park Avenue)

2 Blyth Spartans v Marske United

3 Alfreton Town v Farsley Celtic or Carlton Town

4 Spennymoor Town v Halesowen Town

5 Stamford v Barwell

6 Hereford v FC United of Manchester

7 Brackley Town v Nuneaton Borough

8 Stratford Town or Mickleover Sports v South Shields

9 Kidderminster Harriers v York City

10 Southport v Chester

11 Leamington v Witton Albion

12 Darlington v AFC Telford United

13 Ashton United v Boston United

14 AFC Mansfield or Pickering Town v Yaxley or Ramsbottom United

15 Basford United v Curzon Ashton

16 Lancaster City v Guiseley

17 Stockport County v Chorley

18 Stalybridge Celtic or Buxton v Newcastle Town or Workington

19 Lewes v Hemel Hempstead Town

20 Chipstead or Bedford Town v Worthing

21 Salisbury v East Thurrock United

22 Dorchester Town v Hungerford Town

23 Slough Town v Weston Super Mare

24 Brentwood Town or Poole Town v Dorking Wanderers

25 Weymouth or Street v St Albans City

26 Concord Rangers v Wealdstone

27 Truro City v Greenwich Borough

28 Chippenham Town v Wingate & Finchley

29 Beaconsfield Town v Leiston

30 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Billericay Town

31 Eastbourne Borough v Dartford

32 Welling United v Dulwich Hamlet

33 Woking v Folkestone Invicta

34 Basingstoke Town v Torquay United

35 Carshalton Athletic v Walton Casuals

36 Royston Town v Needham Market

37 Hayes & Yeading United v Brightlingsea Regent

38 Gloucester City v Biggleswade Town

39 Horsham v Bath City

40 Oxford City v Chelmsford City