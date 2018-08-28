FA Trophy draw: St Albans City looking for good run but they get tough away tie to start with
PUBLISHED: 12:53 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:58 12 November 2018
St Albans City will start this year’s FA Trophy run with a tough and long away trip – but manager Ian Allinson wants to go even further than they did last time around.
Then they reached the second round and were one added minute away from progressing against Harrogate Town before a last-gasp equaliser forced a replay and ultimately an exit at a snowy Wetherby Road.
This year it all begins at either Weymouth or Street.
Weymouth have lost just once in the EvoStik Southern Premier South this season and are top of the pile but they were held to a 2-2 draw at home on Saturday by Southern League Division One South Street.
But whatever happens in Tuesday’s replay, Allinson is ready for Saints to make their mark in the competition.
He said: “I really enjoyed the run in the FA Trophy last year. It was disappointing against Harrogate back in January because we conceded a last-minute goal but I want to have another run.
“It gets the fans excited, it gets the town excited and there’s an opportunity to go a long way because a lot of the National League sides don’t take it that serious until late on when they know a game at Wembley might be on the cards.”
FA Trophy third qualifying round draw in full:
1 Altrincham v Bradford (Park Avenue)
2 Blyth Spartans v Marske United
3 Alfreton Town v Farsley Celtic or Carlton Town
4 Spennymoor Town v Halesowen Town
5 Stamford v Barwell
6 Hereford v FC United of Manchester
7 Brackley Town v Nuneaton Borough
8 Stratford Town or Mickleover Sports v South Shields
9 Kidderminster Harriers v York City
10 Southport v Chester
11 Leamington v Witton Albion
12 Darlington v AFC Telford United
13 Ashton United v Boston United
14 AFC Mansfield or Pickering Town v Yaxley or Ramsbottom United
15 Basford United v Curzon Ashton
16 Lancaster City v Guiseley
17 Stockport County v Chorley
18 Stalybridge Celtic or Buxton v Newcastle Town or Workington
19 Lewes v Hemel Hempstead Town
20 Chipstead or Bedford Town v Worthing
21 Salisbury v East Thurrock United
22 Dorchester Town v Hungerford Town
23 Slough Town v Weston Super Mare
24 Brentwood Town or Poole Town v Dorking Wanderers
25 Weymouth or Street v St Albans City
26 Concord Rangers v Wealdstone
27 Truro City v Greenwich Borough
28 Chippenham Town v Wingate & Finchley
29 Beaconsfield Town v Leiston
30 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Billericay Town
31 Eastbourne Borough v Dartford
32 Welling United v Dulwich Hamlet
33 Woking v Folkestone Invicta
34 Basingstoke Town v Torquay United
35 Carshalton Athletic v Walton Casuals
36 Royston Town v Needham Market
37 Hayes & Yeading United v Brightlingsea Regent
38 Gloucester City v Biggleswade Town
39 Horsham v Bath City
40 Oxford City v Chelmsford City