Gallery

Ecstasy to despair in two minutes for St Albans City as they lsoe to Concord Rangers

Shaun Lucien prepares to strike the ball into the back of the net. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

Less than two minutes took St Albans City from sheer bliss to heartache as they suffered a 3-2 Vanarama National League South defeat at Concord Rangers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited National South: Concord Rangers 3 St Albans City 2 Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Shaun Lucien celebrates with Ben Herd after his spectacular equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Shaun Lucien sees his shot blocked. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Jamie Cureton attempts to guide the ball towards goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Shaun Lucien prepares to strike the ball into the back of the net. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Charlie Walker sees his shot blocked. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Noble drives the Saints forward. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ben Herd celebrates his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Shaun Lucien in action against Concord Rangers. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Sam Merson tries to power his way through the Concord defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Tom Bender in action against Concord Rangers. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ben Herds shot flies past Bailey Vose. Picture: LEIGH PAGE













0 1 / 10 Full Screen

After trailing 2-0 at half-time to goals from Steve King and Dion Sembie-Ferris, Saints fought back in the second period.

Shaun Lucien, whose introduction from the bench along with that of Sam Merson ignited the comeback, halved the gap on 69 minutes.

And Ben Herd sparked joyous scenes on the field and on the terraces with a stunning right-footed volley on 90 minutes.

However, that joy was short lived as Sembie-Ferris pounced in the second minute of added time to give Concord a vital three points in the battle to beat the drop.

For St Albans though this defeat made it six games without a win, a run which has seen the club drop out of the play-off places to eighth.

They have a quick chance to avenge this loss when they host Welling United at Clarence Park tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Photographer Leigh Page was on Canvey Island on Saturday to capture the action.