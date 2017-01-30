Advanced search

Gallery

Ecstasy to despair in two minutes for St Albans City as they lsoe to Concord Rangers

11:23 30 January 2017

Shaun Lucien prepares to strike the ball into the back of the net. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Shaun Lucien prepares to strike the ball into the back of the net. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Archant

Less than two minutes took St Albans City from sheer bliss to heartache as they suffered a 3-2 Vanarama National League South defeat at Concord Rangers.

Comment

National South: Concord Rangers 3 St Albans City 2

0
1 / 10

After trailing 2-0 at half-time to goals from Steve King and Dion Sembie-Ferris, Saints fought back in the second period.

Shaun Lucien, whose introduction from the bench along with that of Sam Merson ignited the comeback, halved the gap on 69 minutes.

And Ben Herd sparked joyous scenes on the field and on the terraces with a stunning right-footed volley on 90 minutes.

However, that joy was short lived as Sembie-Ferris pounced in the second minute of added time to give Concord a vital three points in the battle to beat the drop.

For St Albans though this defeat made it six games without a win, a run which has seen the club drop out of the play-off places to eighth.

They have a quick chance to avenge this loss when they host Welling United at Clarence Park tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Photographer Leigh Page was on Canvey Island on Saturday to capture the action.

Keywords: Sam Merson Leigh Page St Albans Concord

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

12:00 Anne Suslak
The Co-operative Food

A group of residents are upset that their local food shop is being taken over by another retailer.

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

06:00 Franki Berry
The White Swan

Despite the concerns of neighbours, the playing of music, sales of alcohol and the opening times of a city centre pub have been extended.

Silent disco in St Albans will raise money for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline

Yesterday, 18:00 Franki Berry
Team Eclipse, students in Year 12 from St Albans Girls' School

A silent disco to raise money for charity has been organised by a group of student fundraisers in St Albans for next week.

BT wants to remove public payphones, but Hertsmere Borough Council insists some are ‘emergency lifelines’

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
The public payphone in London Road, Shenley

Is it the end of the line for your local phone box? A council certainly hopes not, as it has launched a bid to save four payphones, considered a potential ‘emergency lifeline’ for some elderly people.

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: