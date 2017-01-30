Ecstasy to despair in two minutes for St Albans City as they lsoe to Concord Rangers
11:23 30 January 2017
Less than two minutes took St Albans City from sheer bliss to heartache as they suffered a 3-2 Vanarama National League South defeat at Concord Rangers.
After trailing 2-0 at half-time to goals from Steve King and Dion Sembie-Ferris, Saints fought back in the second period.
Shaun Lucien, whose introduction from the bench along with that of Sam Merson ignited the comeback, halved the gap on 69 minutes.
And Ben Herd sparked joyous scenes on the field and on the terraces with a stunning right-footed volley on 90 minutes.
However, that joy was short lived as Sembie-Ferris pounced in the second minute of added time to give Concord a vital three points in the battle to beat the drop.
For St Albans though this defeat made it six games without a win, a run which has seen the club drop out of the play-off places to eighth.
They have a quick chance to avenge this loss when they host Welling United at Clarence Park tomorrow (Tuesday) night.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
