David Noble commits future to St Albans City

Junior Morias looks on as David Noble advances with the ball. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Robert Walkley

While rumours persist about players departing St Albans City, the club have moved swiftly to ensure one of their influential players will remain at Clarence Park for a good while longer.

David Noble, who joined the Saints at the beginning of September, has signed an 18-month deal.

The 34-year-old, who counts Bristol City and Exeter City as two of his former sides, has been very impressive in the 15 appearances he has made this year.

And after a number of enquiries for the midfielder, St Albans have moved quickly to deter potential suitors for his signature.

Speaking on the club website, manager Ian Allinson said: “Since we have signed David, he has given the whole dressing room a real lift. There is no doubt he is one of the best players in the league and it was really important we kept him at the football club.

“It’s natural that your best players will attract interest from clubs at the higher level however David was keen to stay here and commit to the club.”