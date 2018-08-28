Advanced search

Ben Wyatt joins exclusive list as he wins St Albans City’s player of the month award for the third successive month

PUBLISHED: 16:59 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 07 November 2018

It has been some start to his St Albans City career but Ben Wyatt is obviously loving life as he scooped the club’s player of the month award for a third successive time.

The history books show you need to go back nine years to find the only other time that one player has won the award three times in a row.

That was Peter Smith who took the November, December and January award in 2009-10 season.

And the left-sided Wyatt, who won the FA Youth Cup while at Norwich City and arrived from Braintree Town in the summer, will be presented with his Harpenden Construction Limited award prior to this Saturday’s Vanarama National League South game at Clarence Park against Chippenham Town.

Doing the honours will be Jim Pratt, landlord of the Robin Hood Public House in Victoria Street who are the the October 2018 sponsor.

