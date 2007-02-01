Gallery

Allinson ‘satisfied’ after St Albans City win but worried about the number of goals being shipped

Saints celebrate the first goal. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Robert Walkley

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was left satisfied with his side’s first victory in seven Vanarama National League South games – but is still concerned by a leaky defence.

Saints returned to winning ways with a 3-2 success over Welling United at a soggy Clarence Park.

But those two goals against mean they have shipped two goals or more in each of the last seven league games, eight if you count the loss to Hitchin Town in the Herts Senior Cup.

Allinson said: “Overall, I’m very satisfied with what we did. There were a few patches where we looked a little nervous but we got the job done. We started really sharp, could have gone 3-0 up, then out of nowhere they’ve got a scrappy goal and it’s something we’ve been working on for the past few weeks.

“But I felt we managed the game well in the second half. We kept possession of the ball really well and got that third goal. We still were trying to force a fourth goal when perhaps we should have kept the ball in the corners a little more and took the sting out of the game.

“But then we got undone by a straight ball again and we managed to do what we’ve done for the past six games and conceded two.

“And as we’ve said in previous weeks, at the moment we’ve got to score three goals to win a game of football but luckily we did and got the three points.”

He was delighted for striker Charlie Walker who bagged his first goals in a City shirt since moving from Aldershot.

Walker struck twice in three minutes to give Saints an early 2-0 lead and Allinson said it was only a matter of time before he started scoring.

“We knew what we got when we brought him in but we just need to get games into him,” said the City boss.

“I went for Sam Merson and Charlie and it was unfortunate for Jamie [Cureton] but I felt this was the right combination for us against Welling and thankfully he got two goals.

“The first was a great finish as it was going away from him and the second as soon as he’s one-touched it, he’s put it in the bottom corner.

“But the keeper has made a worldie before that from Sam Merson and we’ve had three or four real good chances before they’ve caused us any problems.”