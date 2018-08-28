St Albans back in the winning groove after five-star showing against West Herts

St Albans' Harry Rayner in action against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

St Albans Hockey Club’s men returned to winning ways with a convincing 5-1 home victory against rivals West Herts.

St Albans' Matt Davey goes airborne against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY St Albans' Matt Davey goes airborne against West Herts. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Going into the match at Oaklands College West Herts were only two points off St Albans in the league table.

However the home side made sure of the points with a classy first-half display.

Skipper Matt Davey scored twice while Tariq Marcano bagged one as the Tangerines raced into a 3-0 half-time lead and although the second half was a scrappier affair, one which gave West Herts a goal and the chance of a fightback, further goals from Ian Scanlon and Simon Clapham ensured the victory.

Head coach John Barrett said: “It was an outstanding performance following last week’s first defeat of the season. I was very pleased with how the group responded, they came back fighting and displayed some fantastic hockey for large periods of the game.”

Saints make the short trip to Letchworth on Saturday.