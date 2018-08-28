Advanced search

Sponsors sign on again as Verulam Reallymoving plan for more success

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 November 2018

The dust may have only just settled on the 2018 season but Verulam Reallymoving are already turning their attentions to a successful 2019.

Verulam Reallymoving will continue with their sponsorship of the cycling racing team for another year. Picture: Judith Parry Photography

And to help them both Verulam Cycling Club and Reallymoving.com have committed their continued support for the new campaign.

The St Albans-based cycling race team have only been in existence for two years but have already gained a reputation in the sport for their attacking riding and talented youngsters.

That is something Doug Driscoll, chairman of Verulam CC, is keen to see continue.

He said: “We’re delighted to announce that we have 2019 sponsorship in place and an extremely strong squad for the new season, particularly with some hugely-talented youths making the step up from the club to being part of a full race squad.

“Demonstrating that we’re achieving our youth development objectives, we have two youth riders now on the British Cycling’s talent development programme.

“We have also made a number of excellent new signings in the adult squad, and go into 2019 stronger than ever.”

Rosie Rogers of St Albans-based company reallymoving.com said: “Our aim in sponsoring Verulam Reallymoving has always been to put something back into the community.

“Working with the dedicated management team at Verulam Cycling Club, we have created a platform for junior and youth riders to race.

“The youth and adult teams’ success in the last two years have exceeded our expectations and we are confident that 2019 will provide even more opportunities for Hertfordshire’s finest racing cyclists to achieve national and international success.”

The team are also looking to further build on their women’s team and are actively seeking enthusiastic junior and senior racers to join them for the 2019 season.

They are specifically looking for individuals who are keen to gain or develop their experience in road racing and can participate in the Central Road Race League events, criterium circuit races and in national and international events.

It was a quiet week on the bike with Tom Martin coming home in the middle of the pack at the third round of the National Cyclo-cross Series in Crawley

