Silver shines bright for St Albans Athletics Club in National Cross Country Relays

PUBLISHED: 20:00 08 November 2018

Phoebe Gill, Hannah Read and Florence Crowley of St Albans Athletics Club won the silver medal at the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield.

Archant

There was a perfect silver lining to a windy day for St Albans Athletics Club as the U13 girls shone at the National Cross Country Relays.

St Albans Striders' Magdalena Petrus celebrates at the end of the New York Marathon.St Albans Striders' Magdalena Petrus celebrates at the end of the New York Marathon.

It was the club’s 10th trip to the annual event, this year held in Mansfield, and the team of Phoebe Gill, Hannah Read and Florence Crowley produced a fabulous run to clinch second place.

The trio showed the importance of a relaxed attitude and of enjoying their racing as Gill got them off to a flying start.

She pushed hard over the undulating 2km course to finish her leg in seven minutes six seconds and give Read the lead at the first changeover.

Read, who is also an accomplished tennis player, was still in front as she handed over to Crowley who finished the course in 7:36 but she was chased down by Tonbridge AC with the Kent side just getting in front at the finish line to win by a second.

The B team of Annabel Hedge, Iris Foley and Poppy Fisher were 51st.

In the boys’ event Matthew Nicholls, Cameron Cherry and Alexander McDonald were 23rd while Noah Brown, Pedro Gomez Jones and Eddie Wade came 46th.

The junior race got the day underway and Jess Laitner, A.Bentley and C.Eckley came home in 20th, three places ahead of Hannah Ryden, E.Anders and E.Palmer with Ryden the fastest of all of them over the 3km lap in 9:56.

The U15 girls A team of Sarah McGrath, Lily Tse and Antonia Jubb, who all have another year at this age group, finished 11th while Yasmin Howgego ran 8:22 as part of the C team, her debut at this level of competition.

All at the club can be rightly proud of their efforts as they fielded at least one team in all but one race.

Sister club St Albans Striders were also involved in plenty of action with the New York Marathon the big focus this week.

Certain runs always hold a special place in athlete’s hearts and the 26 miles around the Big Apple is definitely one.

Alice Clilverd came home in 4:20:17 just ahead of Magdalena Petrus whose time of 4:24:59 was a new personal best.

Closer to home the Stevenage Half Marathon saw Doug Hobson the first Strider home in 1:24:15 ahead of Stuart Middleton and first Strider lady, Jen Conway.

