Seven-up for St Albans as they charge to the top of the Premier Division table

PUBLISHED: 11:19 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:19 17 October 2018

Tariq Marcano was one of the scorers for St Albans against Bedford. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A magnificent seven sent St Albans Hockey Club’s men storming to the top of the East League Premier Division table.

Pete Cornell and Matt Davey scored two each and George Scott, Tariq Marcano and Hugo Christie one as the Tangerines won 7-2 at home to Bedford.

The visitors, like their hosts, had opened their season with three wins from three but St Albans blew them away with incessant pressure.

It was 5-1 at half-time in a superb display of attacking hockey and although they only managed two more goals after the break, Saints were still in irresistible form.

They head to second bottom Norwich City on Saturday looking to continue their charge.

St Albans Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw away to Horsham in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference East.

Adele Sammons got the goal to leave them sixth in the table and facing a home game against Southgate on Sunday.

