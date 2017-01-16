Verulamians get back on board the winning train with UCSOB thrashing

Sam Townsend scored twice in Verulamians 11-try demolition of UCSOB. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Verulamians returned to winning ways with a 71-5 demolition of a plucky UCS Old Boys.

The Cotlandswick-based rugby club lost the lead of Herts Middlesex One with their 21-20 reverse to Old Streetonians last week but this victory saw them back to their best, making the correct, strategic decisions throughout the 80 minutes.

Their half-backs soon realised that the wide areas were where they would have the most success and so it proved as the hard, varied lines of running from the Vees’ back division would eventually shred the visitors’ defence.

UCSOB did have a spell at the start of the second half when they grabbed their only score but Vees rarley let up, leading 38-0 at half-time and extending that after the break.

In total there were 11 tries, eight of which were converted by George Harding.

Joe Seymour led the way on the scoring charts with a hat-trick while Sam Townsend and Ben Fuller each got a brace.

Harry Mack, Joe Baker, Mike Ainsworth and Cameron Craig completed the rout.

Vees next game is on January 28 away to Hendon.