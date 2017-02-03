Advanced search

Verulamians click into gear against Hendon to close gap on Old Streetonians

07:00 03 February 2017

Alex Ricci return to the Verulamians side after a four-month injury lay-off. Picture: DANNY LOO

Alex Ricci return to the Verulamians side after a four-month injury lay-off. Picture: DANNY LOO

It took almost an hour but once Verulamians clicked into gear there was only going to be one winner of this Herts Middlesex One tie at Hendon.

The 36-16 success means they close the gap on leaders Old Streetonians to just one but for large chunks of this game mid-table Hendon were more than a match.

Vees did go in at the break leading 10-6 thanks to a converted try and a penalty but Hendon, who had finished the first-half strongly, began the second in equally fine form.

For some 15 minutes the hosts were menacingly in the ascendancy until the Vees’ forwards suddenly sprung into life.

They powered forward with some frightening, steam–roller like mauls and two tries from props Harry Mack and Ross Graham punished the opposition at the right moment in the match.

George Harding, as ever, added the conversions that further widened the increasing gap.

Ten minutes from the final whistle Alex Ricci, on his first game back after a four-month injury lay-off produced a delightful inside-break some 30 metres out to glide in under the posts for Harding to convert.

Hendon did make one final long range assault on Vees line which resulted in an uncoverted try in the last minute but the damage had already been done by then.

Vees now have an extended break with their next game not until February 18, away to Saracens Amateurs.

