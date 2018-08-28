London North West Three: Verulamians suffer again as difficult start to season continues against Old Streetonians

Sam Perry scored the Verulamians try against Old Street. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Verulamians Rugby Club’s difficult start to the season continued as they fell to a 71-5 defeat against Old Streetonians.

The Londoners were yet another well-organised side whose superior fitness told in the second half.

By the time that had started they were already 21-5 up but they took their performance to the next level after the break running in eight tries.

The first half had been much more even despite the three tries to one score in favour of the Onions.

Player coach Sam Perry had scored a well-worked try for Vees and they felt disappointed not to have been awarded a penalty try after six penalties in the final 10 minutes of the half.

During this period Joe Baker, Tim Fretter, Darren Westhead and Joe Breeze worked tirelessly but were just unable to cross the line.

Vees will hope a number of injuries picked up in the second half have cleared for their trip to Royston on Saturday.