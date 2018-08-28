Tributes paid after death of St Albans Rugby Club founder and former RFU president Peter Baines

Tributes have been paid to Peter Baines after the founder of St Albans Rugby Club and a former president of the Rugby Football Union died this week.

He had been battling cancer.

Peter helped found the Boggymead-based rugby club in 1970 and was a committee member at the club and their chairman for 15 years.

A retired solicitor, he was educated at Wells Cathedral School and St John’s College, Cambridge and was RFU president for the 2016/17 season.

And among many other roles at Twickenham, he was chair of the Rugby Football Union for Women Integration Task Group, helping to ensure a smooth integration of the women’s game with the RFU.

He was also a founding trustee of both the RFU Injured Players Foundation and the Rugby Football Foundation.

St Albans chairman John Martin said: “It is with great personal sadness I have to announce that Peter Baines passed away on Tuesday from cancer.

“Peter was a founder member of the club, our first captain and chairman, for many years.

“He was the Herts representative to the RFU before becoming a member of the RFU committee structure.

“More recently the club took great pride in his tenure as President of the RFU. He was always an advocate of grass roots rugby.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife Sue, Julian, John and Lucy at this time of great loss.”

Chris Kelly, current RFU president, said: “Everyone at the RFU and all in the game who knew Peter will be saddened by this news. Peter was president only two years ago and will be hugely missed.

“He has left a considerable legacy for rugby union in England and Sue and the family are very much in our thoughts.”

Ian Ritchie, chairman of Premiership Rugby and former Chief Executive at the RFU, said: “Peter was a much-respected member of the RFU Council and enjoyed a memorable tenure as president.

“He will be remembered fondly across the game and in particular for the part he played in the women’s game, playing a key role in its development.”