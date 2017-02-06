Advanced search

Three from three as all England sides make perfect start to Six Nations campaign

10:03 06 February 2017

England's Maro Itoje collects the ball during a line-out during the RBS 6 Nations match at Twickenham. Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

PA Wire

England made a perfect start to the RBS 6 Nations with a clean sweep of wins against France.

It started with the U20s in Exeter, before victories by both the men and women at Twickenham.

Old Albanian’s Max Malins was to the fore at Sandy Park, scoring two tries and kicking seven conversions in the 59-17 romp.

Former Nicholas Breakspear pupil, Nick Isiekwe, was also involved in the win.

England’s senior men didn’t have it as easy, however, as they spluttered to a record-breaking 19-16 success.

It was the side’s 15th win in a row but it needed a try, 10 minutes from time, from replacement Ben Te’o to bring a collectiove sigh of relief.

Owen Farrell, and ex-Harpenden St George’s schoolboy, added 11 points with the boot.

Maro Itoje and George Ford, also part of the Sun Lane school’s alumni, were involved as well from the start.

And the women finished things off with a 26-13 win, although they had to come from behind to do it.

Trailing 13-0 at the break tries from Danielle Waterman and Amy Wilson Hardy, together with four penalties and two conversions from Emily Scarratt.

Unfortunately there was no place in the match-day sqaud for Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna.

The tournament now moves onto round two this weekend with the three England sides travelling to Wales.

