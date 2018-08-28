Advanced search

Tabard clinch memorable victory over Old Streetonians as Cobden Hill witnesses a classic

PUBLISHED: 16:11 07 November 2018

Jack Reilly was in fine form with the boot for Tabard against Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Jack Reilly was in fine form with the boot for Tabard against Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO

Supporters were treated to one of the best games of rugby at Cobden Hill for some time as Tabard and Old Streetonians served up a beauty in the autumn sunshine.

And in the end it was the hosts who ruled the roost with a superb defensive effort producing a fine 24-20 victory.

Jack Reilly’s boot proved decisive as he landed some stunning penalties but every player in the navy blue shirt put in a shift.

Reilly showed his intention by landing a penalty from 40m to open the scoring and the teams traded three points until Tabard got the first try of the day through Charlie Sandison to open up a 11-6 lead at half-time.

Old Street weren’t second for nothing and took the lead themselves after a converted score but that was short-lived as Reilly added another three from 40m out and Mark Salteras a try, again converted by the skipper.

A further penalty inside the final 10 minutes looked to have wrapped things up but a final converted try from Old Street brought a nervy end to a breathless game.

