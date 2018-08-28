Advanced search

Win over Cheshunt proves Tabard are finding their feet in London Three North West

PUBLISHED: 17:08 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 24 October 2018

Tabard's Mark Salteras bagged a try in the victory over Cheshunt. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tabard had to put in a hard shift to clinch a 34-15 win in a keenly-contested fixture against Cheshunt.

They bagged five tries in total to take the bonus point as well but they had to endure two yellow cards before being able to relax.

It was tight at half-time with the visitors turning around 15-14 ahead.

But the second half belonged exclusively to the Cobden Hill side.

They scored three tries, Charlie Sandison getting two of them and Mark Salteras one with Jack Reilly landing two conversions.

It was during this period that Tabard had to defend for their lives with the two trips to the sin-bin but they did it to a man.

It had been a different story in the first half as Ben Chandler and Jamie Hancock got tries and Reilly a conversion and a penalty but Cheshunt had looked a dangerous outfit with former Tabard man Phil Shire scoring.

But this showing was another indication that Tabard are looking up once again.

