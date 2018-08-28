Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Superb St Albans show their promotion credentials to end unbeaten Finsbury Park run

PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 October 2018

Evergreen Joe Shaw was on the scoresheet in St Albans' impressive win over Finsbury Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Evergreen Joe Shaw was on the scoresheet in St Albans' impressive win over Finsbury Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

St Albans served notice to the rest of Herts Middlesex Division One with victory over Finsbury Park – we’re here to win promotion.

The London club came into the contest at Boggymead unbeaten and sitting top of the table after five straight wins.

But the 22-17 success shows St Albans, now up to fourth, are more than capable of matching that pace.

They started well and applied the early pressure, as they showed an intensity that has not been as evident in previous games.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring though, using their swift back line to capitalise on the breakdown of a Saints attack and run in an unconverted try.

But St Albans didn’t allow this setback to deter them from the task in hand and from the restart they immediately put pressure on the visitors.

It all led to a George Elliott penalty reducing the gap to two and that deficit was soon wiped out altogether when the excellent Fraser Morris found a gap in the Park defence.

He was stopped just short of the line but prop forward Allen Ongori was on hand to finish the move and Elliott’s conversion made it 10-5 to the hosts.

There was still time in the half for the pendulum to swing the other way though and a second unconverted try meant the teams turned round locked at 10-10.

The second half continued where the first had left off with both sides testing each other for weakness.

A yellow card to Finsbury gave Saints the momentum and it allowed Joe Shaw to power over after a well-worked line-out move.

Now in the ascendency Saints kept up the intensity and from a breakdown to a Finsbury Park move, winger Andy Sinton kicked through and won the foot race to score under the posts. Harry Trude added the conversion.

Finsbury Park responded with much-needed urgency and with 10 minutes to go an unconverted try reduced the gap back to five.

But despite much effort they couldn’t find another way through and Saints took the win.

It was a great day all round as not only did the seconds win but perhaps more importantly, the club fielded a third senior side, bucking the trend of recent years across the country.

More news stories

St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route officially opened

36 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

The Green Ring cycling and walking route around St Albans has been officially opened today.

New chief executive appointed at Hertfordshire County Council

16:37 Deborah Price, local democracy reporter
Owen Mapley and councillor David Williams. Picture: Supplied.

The next chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council has been appointed – earning him more than the prime minster as he rakes in £180,000 a year.

Fly-tipper prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans district

15:41 Fraser Whieldon
The fly-tipped waste near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane in St Albans district.

A 29-year-old has been prosecuted for fly-tipping on an M1 bridge in St Albans.

St Albans schools struggling to afford staff pay and SEN provision, says MP

14:35 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans MP Anne Main at the Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday. Picture: House of Commons.

An £8,000 bill to prune trees is just one of the outgoings cash-strapped St Albans schools are having to find money for.

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide