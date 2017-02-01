Advanced search

Gallery

St Albans boost safety battle with fine Hitchin win

06:15 01 February 2017

St Albans RFC vs Hitchin RFC. Picture: KEVIN LINES

St Albans RFC vs Hitchin RFC. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Archant

St Albans gave their battle to avoid the drop from London north West Three a huge lift with a 25-7 victory over a ponderous Hitchin at Boggymead.

London North West Three: St Albans RFC 25 Hitchin 7

0
1 / 12

The victory, which came complete with a bonus point, moves the Saints up to ninth, four points clear of Old Merchant Taylors’ in the final relegation spot.

Joe Shaw and Sean Phimister-Tribbick both scored twice with Harrison Wells adding five points with the boot.

Saints looked bright from the outset and took the game to the visitors.

However, their progress was hampered by the loss of fly-half Chris Jones to an arm injury, Ollie Fountain taking on the 10 role.

But the home side kept up the pressure and were rewarded when Wells knocked over a penalty.

They followed that up with Phimister-Tribbick getting his first, outpacing the defence to touch down close to the posts after the ball had been shipped along the full width of the backline. Reed added the conversion to give them a 10-point half-time lead.

St Albans started the second half with a period of pressure and after Hitchin were penalised close to their line, their pack drove a scrum over, Shaw getting the final touch.

A yellow card to prop Mike Bennet gave Hitchin an opportunity to fight back, an opportunity they took with a converted score.

With Bennet reinstated to the field, the pendulum swung back the way of Saints and another fine piece of forward play allowed Shaw to crash over for his second.

The conversion was missed but St Albans carried on in the ascendancy and got their just desserts with Phimister-Tribbick collecting a long Ollie Fountain pass.

It was a fine display from St Albans which will stand them in good stead when they travel to Cheshunt in their next League fixture on February 11.

n The second team were also celebrating after a 41-15 success at Old Albanian Grizzlies in a top versus second clash in Merit Table Six.

OAs struck early through a penalty in front of the posts before some dazzling Ed Coy footwork brought up the Saints’ first try. James Thompson converted.

Gregor McKay added number two, his first try for the club, before Coy got his second of the afternoon. Both conversions were missed.

A yellow card to St Albans’ Paul Randall saw the fly-half spend 10 minutes in the bin and the Grizzlies took the chance to reduce the deficit at half-time to 17-8.

Replacement Bill Harris crossed in the corner early in the second half before a converted Grizzlies score made it 22-15.

However, the Saints turned it up a gear at this point and sealed a comprehensive win with three quick-fire tries through new Kiwi Riki, centre Dom Boost and stalwart Mark Davies.

Thompson converted two to complete the scoring.

The win leaves St Albans top of the tree, six points clear of a chasing pack led by OAs.

Keywords: Joe Shaw St Albans London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Hike in council tax predicted for St Albans district

06:00 Madeleine Burton
Cllr Chris Hayward, the county council's portfolio holder for resources

Council tax payers in Herts can expect to pay at least an extra three per cent on their annual bills from April for 2017/18.

St Albans Cricket Club appeared on Eggheads but lost to Rihanna question

Yesterday, 15:00 Franki Berry
Back left to right: Dave Rainford, Judith Keppel, Lisa Thiel , Kevin Ashman, Barry Simmons , Jeremy Vine. Front left to right: Michael Eames, Andy Saunders, Nick Kirwan, Jonny Hall, Andy Knill-Jones, Toby Crisp.

Intelligent cricketers from St Albans appeared on a popular BBC TV show to try and outwit the Eggheads and win thousands of pounds.

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Yesterday, 14:53 Anne Suslak
Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

A coach and seven cars were damaged by vandals while travelling down the A414.

Hertfordshire warnings of email scams in advance of tax deadline day

Yesterday, 12:11 Franki Berry
People are warned to be vigilant of scams.

Scam warnings have been issued by the county council in advance of tax return deadline day today (January 31).

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Harpenden named best commuter town - and St Albans is fifth

Harpenden is No1 for commuters, according to Jones Lang LaSalle

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: