Sarah McKenna just delighted to be back in an England shirt as she bags try in win over USA

England's Sarah McKenna dives in to score her sides second try during the Quilter International match at Allianz Park, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Sarah McKenna may have got on the scoresheet but just pulling on an England shirt again was the biggest thrill in England’s dominant 57-5 win over the USA.

The Harpenden star bagged a sixth try for the Red Roses on a rain-soaked night at her Saracens home of Allianz Park.

But after moving back to the 15-a-side game after spending time with England’s sevens team, the 29-year-old was simply grateful for the opportunity.

She said: “It was good to be back in the 15s squad and scoring a try was just a bonus.

“We’d been hammering them a lot, the forwards deserve a lot of credit for sucking them in, and when the USA came up quick I was able to pick off a shoulder and get round the back.

“But it was all set-up by the forwards and the work they put in.”

She had said that she was taking some time to adapt but her performances in recent weeks, both for Sarries and now for the Red Roses, show she is more than back in her stride.

She said: “It’s certainly helped having a good few games in a Saracens shirt, that’s helped me get up to speed.

“And then the time in camp spent around such great leaders as Katy makes it easy for you when you’re slipping back in.

“And tonight ran similar to training so that’s all we can ask for, you do things on training and it comes off on the pitch.

“The weather played a big part today and made us tighten up a little.

“We’re trying to play a little bit more expansively but it that’s what the weather gives us, then that’s what we have to play with.

“We just want more of the same. We played really well as a team and we just need to keep reinforcing what we did today.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good series.”

The game was only 15 minutes old when USA prop Megan Rom was shown a red card for use of the forearm.

McKenna said: “I only saw it on the big screen. It looked like a tough decision, one that could go either way.

“But it was certainly detrimental to the USA to lose someone so early and it probably had a big effect on the game.

“It’s a big call but lucky enough I’m not in that colour shirt, in the middle, with the whistle.”

She also had time to touch on her secondary job, as coach of the Old Albanian Saints.

“It’s going really well,” she smiled. “We’re top of the league so I’m a happy coach and a lot of the girls were here tonight and it was really great to feel that support.

“They’re having a really good season, numbers are up higher than ever and we’re almost pushing on to getting a second team.

“Hopefully it will continue.”