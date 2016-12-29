Advanced search

Rugby players from across St Albans help raise hundreds for charity

13:24 29 December 2016

Players from Verulamians, Old Albanian and St Albans rugby clubs helped raise over £500 for charity in an annual game

Archant

Almost 50 rugby players from across the City braved frosty conditions to raise over £500 for charity.

Players from the three rugby clubs, Verulamians, Old Albanian and St Albans, gathered at Cotlandswick, home of Verulamians, for the annual dads and sons charity game.

The game, which saw the hosts take on a combined ‘St Albans City’ side, was in aid of the RFU Injured Players Foundation.

Players aged between 17 and 60 took part while a sizeable crowd gathered to watch. And what unfurled was a match in the true barbarian style, with a multitude of skill and even some tackling.

A spokesman for Vees said: “This was community rugby at its best raised over £500 for the charity. Hopefully it encouraged some new players to join their local clubs.”

For more information on the charity, go to www.rfuipf.org.uk

Keywords: St Albans

