Plenty of Christmas cheer for nine-try Harpenden over Stockwood Park

06:45 22 December 2016

Ollie Mann in action for Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden’s upturn in fortunes continued with a convincing 59-10 win at London North West Two bottom club Stockwood Park.

It was the third success on the bounce for the Redbourn Lane rugby club and lifts them into fifth place.

They are still not out of the woods as far as a relegation battle goes, standing just eight points ahead of second-bottom Welwyn, but this nine-try demolition went a long way in dispelling them.

Nick Childs got three, Adam Wilkinson two and there was one each for Ed Preston, Ollie Mann, Ash Smith and Harry Hutchins with Ollie Brown converting seven of them.

They were boosted prior to kick-off by a number of players returning from injury and with a much more settled side they tore into the Luton side from the off.

Even the loss of an interception try on 10 minutes didn’t dampen the determined running of the backs and three tries, one of which was converted, were added to give Harpenden a 17-5 half-time lead.

As in the first half, Park got the first score after the break as their heavy pack rumbled over following a line-out.

But while the hosts could boast a bigger pack, Harpenden had grease lightning in the backs and six further tries were ran in, all of which were converted.

Harpenden will hope to continue their Christmas cheer into the new year when they host Hammersmith & Fulham, one of the sides they leapfrogged in the table, on January 7.

