Player availability hits hard as Verulamians lose to Old Merchant Taylors’

PUBLISHED: 10:45 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 07 November 2018

Verulamians' player-coach Sam Perry picked up an injury against OMT. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

Verulamians suffered a 43-5 loss to Old Merchant Taylors’ as the problem of player availability hit home hard.

Vees were minus eight players from last week’s contest with Finchley, a problem that seems to be affecting the majority of clubs in Hertfordshire and beyond.

This clash at Cotlandswick was played in ideal conditions and the hosts, fresh from their fine performance seven days earlier, would have still been full of confidence, regardless of the changes made and the fact OMT were flying high in the division.

But the visitors showed why they are at the sharp end of the table as their Pacific islander contingent punctured the resolute defensive line at will.

Vees did keep them in check in the first-half and turned round 15-4 down.

But when player-coach Sam Perry was forced to limp off it ended any resistance and OMT ran out worthy winners.

