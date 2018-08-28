Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

OA Saints romp to win in much-anticipated clash with Old Elthamians

PUBLISHED: 18:30 07 November 2018

OA Saints enjoyed a big win at Old Elthamians.

OA Saints enjoyed a big win at Old Elthamians.

Archant

OA Saints were able to celebrate after the long-awaited clash at Old Elthamians as they ran out 36-12 winners.

The sides had gone into the game first and third in the Women’s Championship Division Two South East and it started a breakneck speed.

Saints built several phases, forcing the home side to defend for long periods, and with a strong set-piece and slick hands they were able to cut through at will.

By half-time they had 24 points and that kept that going after the break to cruise to an easy win.

Skelton and Plunkett both got two tries each, with the latter adding three conversions, and there was one each for McKenna and Golding.

Head coach Darran Brown said: “The squad performance was the one we as coaches have been waiting for.

“The hard graft at training and the players pushing for shirts is paying off and I am proud of this group and their efforts.”

More news stories

The Zombies announce St Albans concert in memory of musician Jim Rodford

35 minutes ago Alan Davies
The Zombies are staging A Concert in Honour of Jim Rodford at The Alban Arena in St Albans

A special tribute concert by The Zombies in memory of Jim Rodford will be held in the St Albans musician’s home city.

Updated Three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans, Hatfield and South Mimms

17:13 Mia Jankowicz
Traffic is slow near a crash on the M24 near Hatfield, South Mimms and St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is warning of hour-long delays following a crash on the M25 clockwise between Junctions 22 for St Albans and Junction 23 for Hatfield and South Mimms.

Long delays on M1 in St Albans area after two-car crash

16:57 Nina Morgan
Motorists are warned of delays on the M1 in the St Albans area following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is warning of more than five miles of congestion on the M1 in Hertfordshire following a two-car accident on the M1 this afternoon.

St Albans City Hospital charity asking for Christmas gift donations

15:26 Laura Bill
Raise: St Albans is asking people to donate Christmas presents to elderly City Hospital patients.

A charity is appealing to the public to help St Albans City Hospital patients to smile this Christmas.

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide