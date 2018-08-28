OA Saints romp to win in much-anticipated clash with Old Elthamians

OA Saints enjoyed a big win at Old Elthamians. Archant

OA Saints were able to celebrate after the long-awaited clash at Old Elthamians as they ran out 36-12 winners.

The sides had gone into the game first and third in the Women’s Championship Division Two South East and it started a breakneck speed.

Saints built several phases, forcing the home side to defend for long periods, and with a strong set-piece and slick hands they were able to cut through at will.

By half-time they had 24 points and that kept that going after the break to cruise to an easy win.

Skelton and Plunkett both got two tries each, with the latter adding three conversions, and there was one each for McKenna and Golding.

Head coach Darran Brown said: “The squad performance was the one we as coaches have been waiting for.

“The hard graft at training and the players pushing for shirts is paying off and I am proud of this group and their efforts.”