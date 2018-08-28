National South Two: Old Albanian on other side of the coin as Tonbridge Juddians show defensive steel

Dan Watt kicked seven points for Old Albanian against Tonbridge Juddians. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Old Albanian could not follow up their big win over National League Two South leaders Rams as they fell to a 27-22 loss at Tonbridge Juddians.

Last week’s success was built on the back on titanic defensive effort but this week OAs were on the other side of such a display.

The first quarter was equal though as Charlie Hughes ended a barrelling break with a neat pass for Adam West, a score that was cancelled out by Charlie Edwards.

Both were converted, Dan Watt doing the honours for A’s, and he converted again after a try from Lloyd Anderson.

That had put them ahead but by half-time the hosts led, a penalty and converted try giving them the edge.

An interception brought another home try and a 10-point lead before the sides traded penalties.

OAs did score the last try, Hughes getting it thanks to his support of Anderson, a score good enough to bring a losing bonus point.

And they showed fight late on which will keep the confidence in the camp high.