Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

National South Two: Old Albanian on other side of the coin as Tonbridge Juddians show defensive steel

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 October 2018

Dan Watt kicked seven points for Old Albanian against Tonbridge Juddians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Dan Watt kicked seven points for Old Albanian against Tonbridge Juddians. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Old Albanian could not follow up their big win over National League Two South leaders Rams as they fell to a 27-22 loss at Tonbridge Juddians.

Last week’s success was built on the back on titanic defensive effort but this week OAs were on the other side of such a display.

The first quarter was equal though as Charlie Hughes ended a barrelling break with a neat pass for Adam West, a score that was cancelled out by Charlie Edwards.

Both were converted, Dan Watt doing the honours for A’s, and he converted again after a try from Lloyd Anderson.

That had put them ahead but by half-time the hosts led, a penalty and converted try giving them the edge.

An interception brought another home try and a 10-point lead before the sides traded penalties.

OAs did score the last try, Hughes getting it thanks to his support of Anderson, a score good enough to bring a losing bonus point.

And they showed fight late on which will keep the confidence in the camp high.

More news stories

Talented St Albans 10-year-old cast as lead role in West End musical

Yesterday, 18:30 Franki Berry
Jack Meredith. Picture: Top Talent Agency/Caroline, or Change

A talented young actor has been cast as a lead role in a critically acclaimed West End production.

Hemel Hempstead man handed suspended sentence for forcing closure of M25

Yesterday, 16:47 Fraser Whieldon
Queues on the M25 near junction 22 when Dayle Smith forced it to be closed last summer. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

A man has been given a suspended sentence for forcing the M25 to close for five hours, at a cost of over £1.8m.

Rail regulator probe into Govia Thameslink over passenger information

Yesterday, 13:36 JP Asher
A Great Northern train. Picture: Nick Gill

The rail regulator has today opened an investigation into whether Great Northern and Thameslink line operator Govia Thameslink breached requirements to keep passengers properly informed amid the May 2018 timetable rollout.

Liberal Democrats triumph in London Colney Parish Council by-election

Yesterday, 11:23 Fraser Whieldon
Liberal Democrat Tony Lillico, who has won the London Colney Parish Council by-election, with parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper. Picture: St Albans Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats have won the London Colney Parish Council by-election.

Most read stories

Inside the Hertfordshire homes of Sam Faiers, Rosie Marcel, Luisa Zissman and Emma Willis

Accident at A414 Park Street roundabout

An ambulance and police car parked up on the A414 Park Street roundabout. Picture: HCC.

Why were there such long queues at St Albans City this morning?

Queues outside St Albans City station this morning. Picture: Jon Grandin.

Car chase through Harpenden yesterday

Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Police running high-visibility patrols around St Albans following attempted robbery

Police vest

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide