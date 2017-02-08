Advanced search

Max Malins left out for England U20s but only because he is needed for Saracens

16:54 08 February 2017

England U20s have made three changes ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales on Friday – including Old Albanian’s Max Malins – although that is for a very good reason.

Malins put in a man-of-the-match performance, including scoring two tries, as England beat France in the openinig round of fixtures on Saturday.

However, the fly-half, who was on loan at Woollams last season and for part of this, is only omitted as he is required for Saracens ahead of their Aviva Premiership game with Worcester Warriors.

It will be Malins’ first league game for the Allianz Park side.

His place at 10 for England will be taken by Wasps’ Jacob Umaga.

Justin Clegg replaces Jack Nay in the second row while Gabriel Ibitoye comes in for Sam Aspland-Robinson on the wing.

Former Nicholas Breakspear pupil Nick Isiekwe retains his place alongside Clegg.

England U20 coach Ian Vass said: “We now have a platform to work from in this competition, however, we have been fully focused this week on how we can improve against Wales on Friday.

“An important part of player development is adapting to win in different situations and Friday will be another test for this group.”

The game at Eirias Park in Colwyn Bay kicks off at 7.15pm.

England U20 squad to face Wales U20:

15. Tom Parton (London Irish)

14. Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish)

13. Max Wright (Yorkshire Carnegie)

12. Will Butler (Worcester Warriors)

11. Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins)

10. Jacob Umaga (Wasps)

9. Harry Randall (Gloucester Rugby)

8. Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens – captain)

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

5. Justin Clegg (Worcester Warriors)

4. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

3. Joseph Morris (Worcester Warriors)

2. Joe Mullis (Gloucester Rugby)

1. Ollie Dawe (Bristol Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks)

17. Alex Seville (Gloucester Rugby)

18. Ciaran Knight (Gloucester Rugby)

19. Josh Caulfield (Exeter Chiefs)

20. Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby)

21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

22. James Grayson (Northampton Saints)

23. Dominic Morris (Saracens)

