Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

London Two North West: Injuries mount up as Harpenden miss out on win at Chiswick

PUBLISHED: 15:52 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 30 October 2018

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN

Archant

Harpenden had to count the cost of injuries as they slipped to a 17-8 defeat away to Chiswick.

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLINHarpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN

They lost Michael Goode after just three minutes which set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLINHarpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN

Will Hales, Tom Rolfe and Tom Sanders all failed to finish the game while Fred Gulliford (wrist) and Pete Sims (head) were not 100 per cent at the final whistle.

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLINHarpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN

All that said, it was still a game Harpenden felt they should have won with their pack dominant throughout at the set-piece.

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLINHarpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN

However, it was the more creative Chiswick backs who swung the game the way of the hosts.

Joe Grindle scored twice, Oliver Snook adding a conversion to the first of them, with Gabs Lowe getting the third.

Hales dropped a goal in the first half to get Harpenden on the board and Ed Preston’s unconverted score had briefly put them in front.

It wasn’t enough though and means Harps have now lost two London Two North West games this season.

More news stories

St Albans garden centre hosting free Halloween Monster Hunt

15 minutes ago Franki Berry
Halloween activities at Notcutts St Albans. Picture: Notcutts

Youngsters have the opportunity to search for beasties at a St Albans garden centre this Halloween.

Police issue warning after St Albans burglary victims report suspicious cold callers

28 minutes ago Franki Berry
Burglary.

St Albans district has been targeted by criminals posing as cold callers.

Bricket Wood care home rated inadequate after surprise inspection

14:05 Franki Berry
The HSN Care Home in Bricket Wood. Picture: DANNY LOO

A care home in Bricket Wood has been given an overall rating of inadequate after an inspection revealed failings across the board.

‘Uniquely moving’ Poppy Fields installation at St Albans Cathedral

12:18 Anne Suslak
The Poppy Fields installation at St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Sally Masson

St Albans Cathedral was filled with illuminated poppies over the weekend to mark the centenary of the First World War.

Most read stories

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide