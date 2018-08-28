London Two North West: Injuries mount up as Harpenden miss out on win at Chiswick

Harpenden suffered a number of injuries as they fell to defeat at Chiswick. Picture: MELANIE MCLOUGHLIN Archant

Harpenden had to count the cost of injuries as they slipped to a 17-8 defeat away to Chiswick.

They lost Michael Goode after just three minutes which set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

Will Hales, Tom Rolfe and Tom Sanders all failed to finish the game while Fred Gulliford (wrist) and Pete Sims (head) were not 100 per cent at the final whistle.

All that said, it was still a game Harpenden felt they should have won with their pack dominant throughout at the set-piece.

However, it was the more creative Chiswick backs who swung the game the way of the hosts.

Joe Grindle scored twice, Oliver Snook adding a conversion to the first of them, with Gabs Lowe getting the third.

Hales dropped a goal in the first half to get Harpenden on the board and Ed Preston’s unconverted score had briefly put them in front.

It wasn’t enough though and means Harps have now lost two London Two North West games this season.