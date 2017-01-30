Gallery

Last gasp Welwyn win leaves Tabard fuming

Tom King goes over for Tabard's second try. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

A last gasp try from Welwyn sealed a narrow 17-14 win at home in London North West Two and left the Tabard coaches fuming.

Tabard looked to have stuttered their way to the success despite facing a late barrage from the hosts.

But with their defensive lines already creaking, 17-year-old Josh Milton found a gap and surged over for the decisive score.

The aftermath huddle left nobody in any doubt about how that was received by the visiting staff.

Tabard had earlier gone into a 14-7 half-time lead thanks to tries from Teddy Gough and Tom King, both of which were converted by Jack Reilly.

Phil Grehan and debutant Callum Twomey had scored the other Welwyn tries.

Reilly had an early opportunity to open the scoring but his penalty attempt from Welwyn’s 10-metre line got caught in the wind and drifted wide right.

That was it as far as Tabard were concerned for the opening 15 minutes as the hosts cranked up the pressure.

And after a number of line-outs in good attacking positions went to waste, a series of well-worked phases and good rucking gave Grehan the chance to storm across the line. Harry Di-Lieto added the extras.

That stung the visitors into action and King was held up minutes later as he attempted to drive over.

That was repelled but Tabard kept coming and Welwyn were soon down to 14 after being caught offside one time too many.

The resulting 5m scrum saw Gough snipe round the side and make it to the line with Wilf Lake close behind.

Reilly’s kick levelled the scores.

The referee showed the yellow card on three occassions, with the second coming on 31 minutes to Will James.

But despite that it was the Radlett squad who scored next with King scampering down the right wing and behind the posts.

Welwyn hit back five minutes into the second half with an uncoverted try through Twomey but Reilly could, and probably should have stretched Tabard’s lead once more moments later.

However, he skewed his kick from the 22 wide.

Welwyn were penalised shortly after with another yellow but weren’t threatened during the period.

And the longer the game went on, the more pressure came from the side in maroon and white.

A scrum was pushed over the line but held up and a great last-ditch tackle from Charlie Sandison denied Welwyn a score out wide.

But Tabard could not keep them out forever and with seconds remaining Milton found the gap.

Welwyn’s win was not enough to move them out of the relegation zone but it has closed the gap to London Nigerian ahead of them to just three points.

Tabard are a further three points ahead of them in eighth and the coaching staff will expect a much-improved performance when they host Hammersmith & Fulham on February 11.

Welwyn are back at Hobbs Way against second-placed HAC on that date but first will travel to Harrow on Friday night to play their RFU Intermediate Cup third round tie.