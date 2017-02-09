Advanced search

James Shanahan shocks Old Albanian with decision to move to Blackheath at the end of the season

06:30 09 February 2017

James Shanahan will leave Old Albanian for Blackheath at the end of the season. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Shanahan will leave Old Albanian for Blackheath at the end of the season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archant

James Shanahan has shocked Old Albanian Rugby Club by announcing he will leave Woollams at the end of this season.

Comment

The player-coach made the announcement after speaking to management as well as players and coaches on Tuesday night.

He will move to league rivals Blackheath after accepting an approach from the south London club.

In an emotional email he spoke of his affection for the club and explained his reasons for leaving.

He said: “This was an extremely tough decision to make, not just for me but for my family too. OAs has been a huge part of our lives since 2010.

“For me coaching is about a journey I can take a team on, not just a week-to-week winning strategy but a long term vision of achievement. I achieved that at Cambridge and then joined OAs as director of rugby in 2010 to help sustain National Two rugby and then on to National One.

“At the time that National One ambition seemed absurd to many but with Rory and Bruce allowing me to steer the club we achieved this on my second season with a stunning 16 game winning run.

“At that point we didn’t want to just be a club that bounced up and down the leagues but to be a force in National One.

“I wanted a top-six finish and that year we finished fifth and achieved 96 points.”

He moved briefly to Plymouth Albion, at the time a league above in the Championship, which “didn’t work out as I wanted”.

A return to OAs followed as he rediscovered his hunger for the game and despite relegation, the club bounced back at the first attempt.

And they have done well on their return to the third tier of English rugby, where they currently lie ninth.

And Shanahan’s decision comes after arguably their best result of the season, defeating Loughborough Students on the road on saturday.

However, he now feels the time, and the destination, make it the right moment to leave.

He said: “Blackheath are a hugely historic club they have a new ambition and drive that I think I can help them with.

“I was approached by Cambridge last season and rejected an offer which I hope shows that this isn’t a decision I take on a whim. Those that may think it’s about money I can assure you that it isn’t, that’s not a motivation for me.

“I wouldn’t wish the burden of further progression through the leagues on this club, and I would never want to taint the wonderful memories I have of my time by continuing too long and becoming an uninspiring coach.

“I’m totally committed to finishing the season in style and pushing for top eight, which on a small budget compared to most in National One is a huge achievement for the team.

“I will do all I can to help make sure the right man/men come in to keep OAs a strong National One club.

“I love OAs and what it’s allowed me to achieve and how it’s welcomed my whole family and I only have great memories.

“Sincere thanks to all supporters, members, sponsors, coaches and players over the last six seasons that I’ve been here for making this journey possible and a great one.

“Onwards to Saturday.”

Saturday’s game sees OAs take on Birmingham Moseley at Woollams with a 3pm kick-off.

Keywords: James Shanahan Old Albanian Rugby Club Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Huge hike in complaints in St Albans district about plane noise from Luton Airport

06:00 Debbie White
St Albans man David Aston, who took this photo at New Greens, asks:

St Albans is at risk of ‘turning into Heathrow’ if noise pollution from Luton Airport is not tackled immediately, residents have warned.

Sword used by ‘inspirational’ St Albans war hero given to school

Yesterday, 17:04 Debbie White
Arthur Skett's sword in the St Albans School museum.

A battleground reminder of an ‘inspiring’ St Albans war hero has been given to a local school, where he was highly regarded as an academic and keen thespian.

Herts Ad 10 Years Gone By: Gritter truck crashes in St Albans

Yesterday, 16:59 Debbie White
Herts Advertiser 10 years ago: February 8 2007

Rail passengers were complaining about a less-than-satisfactory service a decade ago, according to a Herts Advertiser report – which will come as small surprise to today’s commuters.

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

Yesterday, 13:59 Anne Suslak
A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.

Another car has had its windows smashed by yobs throwing stones across a stretch of the A414.

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Poundworld building sold for millions

Poundworld in St Albans

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: