Advanced search

Itoje handed a starting role at six as England prepare for Six Nations start against France

10:17 02 February 2017

England coach Eddie Jones during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date Tuesday January 31, 2017. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

England coach Eddie Jones during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date Tuesday January 31, 2017. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

PA Wire

Former Harpenden St George’s pupil Maro Itoje is back in the England fold for the Six Nations and, to the delight of some, will start in the blind-side flanker role against France at Twickeham.

Comment

Coach Eddie Jones has made five changes from the side that defeated Australia in December to complete an unbeaten 2016.

Itoje is one of those changes having missed the Autumn internationals with injury.

He has been played at second-row for the majority of his fledgling international career but an injury to Chris Robshaw has handed him the chance to stake a permanent claim for the number six jersey, that some say is his natural position.

He is joined in the forwards by loose-head prop Joe Marler and Joe Launchbury at second row.

In the backs, Elliot Daly and Jonny May start on the wings.

Fellow Harpenden St George’s alumni, George Ford and Owen Farrell, as expected keep hold of their starting places.

On the bench there are returns for loose-head prop Matt Mullan, flanker James Haskell and wing Jack Nowell.

Jones said: “We’ve been able to select a very strong and experienced team to play against France and we are excited to get the tournament underway.

“There’s a great rivalry between the countries so we’re looking forward to a great occasion playing against one of England’s oldest foes.

“We want to get better all of the time, we are ambitious and we want to be the number one team in the world.

“It’s exciting to be back at Twickenham. We’ve got great supporters and we’re looking forward to hearing them turn the volume up on Saturday.”

England match-day 23 for the RBS 6 Nations game against France

15. Mike Brown (vice captain, Harlequins, 55 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 22 caps)

13. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (vice captain, Saracens, 47 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Wasps, 8 caps)

10. George Ford (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 65 caps)

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 46 caps)

2. Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton Saints, 79 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 69 caps)

4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 37 caps)

5. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 53 caps)

6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 7 caps)

7. Tom Wood (Northampton Saints, 45 caps)

8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 3 caps)

Replacements

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 12 caps)

17. Matt Mullan (Wasps, 13 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 4 caps)

19. Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

20. James Haskell (Wasps, 70 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 66 caps)

22. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors, 3 caps)

23. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Keywords: Maro Itoje United Kingdom France Australia

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Campaign against scrapyard mobile home in Colney Heath

Yesterday, 21:00 Anne Suslak
St Albans Council

Neighbours and a local councillor are fighting against an illegal mobile home which has been set up in a scrapyard.

Police concerned for missing St Albans man

Yesterday, 16:56 Anne Suslak
Lee Hancock

Have you seen this 41-year-old man who went missing from St Albans?

Taxi driver banned after drink-driving on Harpenden pick-up

Yesterday, 16:31 Matt Adams
Taxi.

A taxi driver who picked up a Harpenden fare after drink driving has been banned from driving for three years and given a suspended prison sentence.

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
Rose & Crown

A top St Albans hotel is ‘expanding’ – to a historic pub around the corner.

Most read stories

Redbourn family face massive fines after being found guilty of a string of animal cruelty charges

Julie Smith, Edward Smith, Michael Morley and Patrick Smith leave St Albans Magistrates court.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Rose & Crown

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Most commented stories

Herts Ad Comment: Do our councillors know best?

Herts Advertiser comment

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: