Harpenden trio Ford, Itoje and Farrell to face Wales in 6 Nations
15:35 09 February 2017
PA Wire
Three former Harpenden St George’s pupils have been named in Eddie Jones’ starting XV for England’s RBS 6 Nations game against Wales at Principality Stadium on Saturday.
George Ford, Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell have kept their places following the 19-16 success over France last weekend.
Ahead of the clash, Jones said: “It’s been a great week of focused preparation and we can’t wait to play Wales.
“Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the biggest games in world rugby and we’re excited.
“These are the games you want to be part of as a player and a coach.
“It’s a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game.
“You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby.
“We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium.”