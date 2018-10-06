Advanced search

Sarah McKenna still adapting to life back at Saracens but form still good enough to land Harpenden star an England call-up

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 October 2018

Sarah McKennas early season form for Saracens has earned her a call-up to the England squad. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Sarah McKennas early season form for Saracens has earned her a call-up to the England squad. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The transition from the seven-a-side format back to the full 15s games has taken Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna longer than she would have liked but she still managed to put in a dominating performance in Saracens’ win against Richmond.

The inside-centre was instrumental in the 30-12 win which helped maintain the side’s 100 per cent start to the season.

Speaking to the club’s website she said: “I’ve struggled settling back in. The game has massively changed since I’ve been out but it’s really refreshing to see some of the differences and how the game has moved on.

“The space runs out a lot quicker, and you’ve got defenders coming up to you square rather than on that drift.

“It’s been tricky to manage, but especially as the game opens up in the second half, I feel like I can grow into it a bit more. Going forward I just need to find my way into the game in the first 40 minutes.”

But despite her misgivings of her own form, she has still been called up to the England spend and spent last weekend at a training camp in Loughborough ahead of the upcoming autumn international.

“I’m excited to get back in the England set-up,” she said. “There are lots of new faces and young players coming through.

“It’s always pretty full-on at training camps, with 8am starts, training all day and team meetings in the evening that can go on until 9.30pm.

“But I can’t wait to be part of it.”

