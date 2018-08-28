Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Battling Harpenden dig deep to see off challenge of old rivals Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 November 2018

Fred Gulliford scored one of the five Harpenden tries against Hampstead. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Fred Gulliford scored one of the five Harpenden tries against Hampstead. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Harpenden had to dig deep to clinch a 29-14 win over a resilient Hampstead side.

The two old-time rivals produced another hard fought and competitive fixture and it was only a fifth try in the closing stages that secured the Harpenden win.

The visitors took the lead on six minutes but Pete Sims, Fred Gulliford and Al Whittaker and two conversions from Tom Sweeney ensured Harpenden turned round 19-7 in front.

That advantage grew even further in the second minute after the break when Nick Childs collected his own kick ahead to secure the bonus point.

However, they then failed to build on the momentum as Hampstead came back strongly and the Londoners were duly rewarded with a try on 65 minutes from Alex Brooks.

Some desperate Harpenden defence prevented a third Hampstead score and they were able to breathe a sigh of relief when Tom Rolfe dotted down three minutes from time.

Harps skipper Oli Lacey said: “This was a really mature performance because Hampstead turned up in a way that we did not expect.

“We had to reset our game, slow things down and really fight to win control. I’m particularly pleased as we were forced to make a number of changes to the squad during the week and bring in four players for their debuts.”

Harpenden travel to Norwich of London Two North East on Saturday for the second round of the London & South East Intermediate Cup.

More news stories

Two starring roles in one night is no trouble for Anna in St Albans

11:07 Alan Davies
Anna MacLeod Franklin appeared as Livia in The Passion of Alban and Livia and then appeared in Macbeth on the same night

A performer starred in two St Albans plays on the same night after dashing from one city venue to the other with just minutes to spare.

World War I: Parish magazines offer insight into village life during conflict

11:00 Peter Crumpler
The dedication of the lych gate at Sandridge in1921. Photo is from the Reg Auckland collection, on the Sandridge Parish Council website.

Parish magazines published in Sandridge from 1914 to 1918 reveal poignant insights into life in the village during the First World War.

St Albans named as one of England’s chilliest cities by Cadent

09:48 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans has been named one of England's 50 chilliest cities. Picture: Hadley Walker.

St Albans has been named in the top 15 chilliest cities in England.

Suspected sinkhole causes St Albans homes to be cordoned off while council searches for structural damage

08:30 Fraser Whieldon & Anne Suslak
A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A suspected sinkhole has put the future of 21 homes in jeopardy.

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide