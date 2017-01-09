Hampstead take win despite plenty of character from Tabard

Harry Gough got Tabard's only try in the 21-7 defeat at Hampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2016

Tabard showed plenty of character to frustrate high-flying Hampstead but still went down to a 21-7 defeat.

Hampstead went into the game lying second in London North West Two and raced into a 21-0 half-time lead.

But Tabard regrouped at the break and scored the only try of the second period through Harry Gough.

That first-half lead came as the Radlett-based rugby club showed their hosts too much respect for much of the first 40 minutes.

That said that they were unlucky not to get the scoring underway after Hampstead were penalised just inside their own half. However, Jack Reilly’s kick at the posts drifted just wide.

Hampstead were soon on the attack and a line-out 25 metres from Tabard’s line allowed the home side to drive the ball deep into the visitors’ territory from where Andy McEwen went over under the posts.

The second also came from a line-out, Tom Jordan the beneficiary this time, bursting through some ineffective tackling.

Tabard were unlucky not to pick up points when Reilly’s penalty attempt from the restart cannoned off an upright but Hampstead were soon in again for their third try and while Tabard were again guilty of missed tackles, Ed Doe’s solo score from close to his own 22 was beautifully executed.

The second half though saw Tabard find some self belief. They had the lion share of possession and territory and were rewarded with a converted try.

Will James and Aled Davis took play in to the home sides 22 where drive after drive was stopped until the referee’s patience finally snapped and he sent McEwen to the sin-bin.

Tabard were able to set up a good drive off the back of the scrum and that was enough to let scrum-half Gough fall on the ball for the score.

Reilly made no mistake with the conversion.