Five-try Harps keep pressure on leaders

Harpenden maintained third place in London Two North West with a well-deserved bonus-point win against Enfield Ignatians.

With the forwards putting in a powerful performance and the back division often sparkling, there was much to admire about the display in the 34-19, which included pleasing debuts by lock Al Whittaker and teenage full-back Henry Simcott.

Harpenden’s skipper Oli Lacey said: “I’m happy with that. We played very well at times against a good side and deserved to win.

“The only disappointment was conceding two late tries which were down to a loss of concentration on our part.”

It was aa superb performance though for the majority although it was the north Londoners who scored first when Matt Pollard crashed over from a rolling maul for a try after just two minutes.

However, Harps were level just four minutes later when giant prop Sam Staff scored an almost identical try after a catch and drive from a line-out on Enfield’s five metre line.

They then went ahead shortly afterwards when referee Phil Russell awarded them a penalty try after Enfield had tried to illegally block a rolling maul close to their own try-line.

Harps appeared to be well in command at this stage but any thoughts that the floodgates might open proved unfounded as Enfield fought back hard which meant there was no further score in the half.

The hosts started the second half much the brighter of the two sides and within a minute scrum-half Fred Gulliford increased the lead, rounding off a wonderful attacking move that saw the ball pass through several hands.

Stand-off Will Hales duly converted.

And on 55 minutes number eight Ed Preston brought up the bonus point when he peeled off the back of a scrum to score a try under the posts, again converted by Hales.

A fifth try followed on 74 minutes, flanker Tom Sanders going over from a rolling maul, but Enfield continued to make a game of it and were rewarded with two tries under Harps’ posts in the closing minutes from Gareth Rutt and Wes Warren.

The final scoring though was a penalty from Hales shortly before the final whistle.

Harpenden’s next match is on Saturday when they travel to fourth-placed Chiswick.