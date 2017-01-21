England and Lions coach heads to Harpenden
Archant
England and British & Irish Lions coach Steve Borthwick was in Harpenden last week to pass on some of his knowledge to a lucky school.
The former England skipper was at Aldwickbury where he put the senior boys through their paces.
And despite the pouring rain the big second-row forward led an enjoyable session.
A spoeswoman for the school said: “He was able to inspire the boys to do their best and make the most of having such a talented player and coach lead their games session.
“Having dried out we all went inside for a Q&A session where most of the questions seemed based round injuries.”
Borthwick’s visit to the school was thanks to the generosity of one of the parents who bid for it at Jason Leonard’s annual fundraising dinner in aid of the Atlas Foundation.