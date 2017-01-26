Advanced search

Debut for Malins as Saracens take on Scarlets in Anglo Welsh Cup

12:56 26 January 2017

Max Malins, seen in action for Old Albanian earlier this season, will make his Saracens debut against Scarlets. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Max Malins is all set to make his professional debut when Saracens take on Scarlets in the Anglo Welsh Cup.

The 20-year-old, who has dual registration with Old Albanian, will start at fly-half in tomorrow night’s (Friday) clash at the Parc y Scarlets.

Alongside him will be another two with OAs connections, Nick Isiekwe and Matt Gallagher, and if that isn’t enough, former Oaklands College students Billy Walker and Nick Tompkins are also included in the squad.

Saracens team to face Scarlets (number of appearances in brackets):

15 Matt Gallagher (5)

14 Mike Ellery (33)

13 Tim Streather (c) (27)

12 Nick Tompkins (51)

11 Rotimi Segun (0)

10 Max Malins (0)

9 Henry Taylor (2)

1 Titi Lamositele (31)

2 Scott Spurling (20)

3 Petrus Du Plessis (146)

4 Nick Isiekwe (2)

5 Mark Flanagan (4)

6 Joel Conlon (5)

7 Will Fraser (79)

8 Samu Vunisa (9)

Replacements

16 Jared Saunders (40)

17 Jack Culverhouse (2)

18 Billy Walker (3)

19 Kyle Baillie (0)

20 Ben Earl (2)

21 Neil De Kock (258)

22 Tom Whiteley (2)

23 Dominic Morris (1)

Keywords: Max Malins Oaklands College

