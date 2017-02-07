Radlett out to reclaim title after fixtures for 2017 cricket season revealed

Joe Cooke bats for Radlett Archant

Radlett will start their attempts to reclaim their Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division title with a trip to Hertford after the fixtures for the new season were released.

Radlett finished on top of the division last year but were beaten in the play-off final by Welwyn Garden City.

The Cobden Hill club beat Hertford twice last year and will hope for more of the same when the two sides meet on May 6.

Their first match on home turf will be a week later against local rivals Harpenden.

Harps, who finished fourth last year before losing in the play-off semi-finals to Radlett, play newly-promoted Letchworth Garden City on The Common in their first game.

The return match between Harpenden and Radlett takes place on July 15.

In Division One, Old Albanian and Shenley Village are at home to Stevenage and Broxbourne respectively while Harpenden 2nds first game after promotion sees them go to Leverstock Green.

St Albans’ return to Division 2A has them at Preston on the opening day while Redbourn, who just missed out on promotion from Division 3A, start at North Enfield.

And Wheathampstead start life in Division 3B at home to Luton Town & Indians 2nds while St Albans West Indian are also at home to Flitwick 2nds.