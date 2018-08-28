Advanced search

Personal bests galore as St Albans Striders tame Robin Hood

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 03 October 2018

The St Albans Striders squad that took part in the Robin Hood Half Marathon.

Archant

There were personal bests galore for St Albans Striders as they tackled the Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham.

Jenny Maddocks, Nigel Aston and Anna Ward of St Albans Striders took part in the Robin Hood Half Marathon.

In total 34 made the trip north and excelled on the undulating course.

Steve buckle led them home in one hour 16 minutes 39 seconds for an exceptional 12th overall but it was behind where the records tumbled.

Club captain Mike Martin clocked 1:21:21 for 44th place and was followed by Jen Conway (1:39:09), Howard Bull (1:34:07), Clair Drage (1:51:20), Duncan Melsom (1:53:58), Magdalena Petrus (1:55:03), Laurence Dine (1:59:00) and Joanne Tang (2:13:28) who all went faster than ever before.

Paul Greaves, Anna Ward and Nigel Aston joined Buckle and Martin in completing the course in under 1:30, placing second M50, first F40 and fifth M50 in their respective age categories.

There were also notable age category performances for Jenny Maddocks, first F35, and Wendy Walsh, second in the F45 category.

Elsewhere, Donna Irwin was the third female finisher at the Stowmarket Half Marathon, finishing the even more undulating course in 1:44:20.

Martin Halling also raced in Stowmarket, recording a time 1:37:31.

Chris Barr (1:36:49), James Harrison (1:47:09), Kate Webb (2:19:06) and Richard Sved (2:19:06) all took part in the Ealing Half Marathon, while Magda Meier completed the Running4Women Windsor 10k in 48:16.

And Jack Brooks completed the Fenland Trail Marathon in 4:51:19.

