Personal best heaven for St Albans Striders at Abingdon Marathon
PUBLISHED: 17:30 25 October 2018
Archant
With the autumn marathon season in full swing, six St Albans Striders journeyed all the way to Abingdon to take part in the PB-friendly 26.2-mile course.
It saw 747 cross the finishing line and among them was Mike Lancaster who set a personal best of two hours 53 minutes 53 seconds, enough for 52nd place.
His was the only PB to come for the Striders contingent as Gareth Beavis clocked 3:08:24 and the steadily-improving Peter Clarke came in at 3:19:14.
Steve Kennedy completed his first ever marathon in a credible 4:15:12 while the other times were Seb Rowe (3:02:49) and the club’s only female finisher, Jenni Johnston (4:11:02).
Elsewhere Leigh Ecclestone ran the Amsterdam Marathon in 3:36:00 and Mike Dando completed the Henley Half Marathon in 1:53:00.
Ivan Ghouse got a new 10-mile PB at the Great South Run in Portsmouth with 1:13:32.
Calum Latham ran his 100th parkrun, at Wendover Woods’ sixth event while Spencer Grant completed his 50th at Aldenham Parkrun’s 174th event.