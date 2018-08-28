Personal best heaven for St Albans Striders at Abingdon Marathon

St Albans Striders' Gareth Beavis, Seb Rowe and Mike Lancaster at the Abingdon Marathon. Archant

With the autumn marathon season in full swing, six St Albans Striders journeyed all the way to Abingdon to take part in the PB-friendly 26.2-mile course.

St Albans Striders' Steve Kennedy ran his first marathon at Abingdon.

It saw 747 cross the finishing line and among them was Mike Lancaster who set a personal best of two hours 53 minutes 53 seconds, enough for 52nd place.

His was the only PB to come for the Striders contingent as Gareth Beavis clocked 3:08:24 and the steadily-improving Peter Clarke came in at 3:19:14.

Steve Kennedy completed his first ever marathon in a credible 4:15:12 while the other times were Seb Rowe (3:02:49) and the club’s only female finisher, Jenni Johnston (4:11:02).

Elsewhere Leigh Ecclestone ran the Amsterdam Marathon in 3:36:00 and Mike Dando completed the Henley Half Marathon in 1:53:00.

Ivan Ghouse got a new 10-mile PB at the Great South Run in Portsmouth with 1:13:32.

Calum Latham ran his 100th parkrun, at Wendover Woods’ sixth event while Spencer Grant completed his 50th at Aldenham Parkrun’s 174th event.