Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Personal best heaven for St Albans Striders at Abingdon Marathon

PUBLISHED: 17:30 25 October 2018

St Albans Striders' Gareth Beavis, Seb Rowe and Mike Lancaster at the Abingdon Marathon.

St Albans Striders' Gareth Beavis, Seb Rowe and Mike Lancaster at the Abingdon Marathon.

Archant

With the autumn marathon season in full swing, six St Albans Striders journeyed all the way to Abingdon to take part in the PB-friendly 26.2-mile course.

St Albans Striders' Steve Kennedy ran his first marathon at Abingdon.St Albans Striders' Steve Kennedy ran his first marathon at Abingdon.

It saw 747 cross the finishing line and among them was Mike Lancaster who set a personal best of two hours 53 minutes 53 seconds, enough for 52nd place.

His was the only PB to come for the Striders contingent as Gareth Beavis clocked 3:08:24 and the steadily-improving Peter Clarke came in at 3:19:14.

Steve Kennedy completed his first ever marathon in a credible 4:15:12 while the other times were Seb Rowe (3:02:49) and the club’s only female finisher, Jenni Johnston (4:11:02).

Elsewhere Leigh Ecclestone ran the Amsterdam Marathon in 3:36:00 and Mike Dando completed the Henley Half Marathon in 1:53:00.

Ivan Ghouse got a new 10-mile PB at the Great South Run in Portsmouth with 1:13:32.

Calum Latham ran his 100th parkrun, at Wendover Woods’ sixth event while Spencer Grant completed his 50th at Aldenham Parkrun’s 174th event.

More news stories

St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route officially opened

39 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The St Albans Green Ring cycling and walking route is opened by representatives from Herts County Council, St Albans District Council, St Albans Cycling Campaign and pupils from Bernards Heath Primary School. Picture: JAMIE HART

The Green Ring cycling and walking route around St Albans has been officially opened today.

New chief executive appointed at Hertfordshire County Council

16:37 Deborah Price, local democracy reporter
Owen Mapley and councillor David Williams. Picture: Supplied.

The next chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council has been appointed – earning him more than the prime minster as he rakes in £180,000 a year.

Fly-tipper prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans district

15:41 Fraser Whieldon
The fly-tipped waste near the M1 bridge at Hogg End Lane in St Albans district.

A 29-year-old has been prosecuted for fly-tipping on an M1 bridge in St Albans.

St Albans schools struggling to afford staff pay and SEN provision, says MP

14:35 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans MP Anne Main at the Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday. Picture: House of Commons.

An £8,000 bill to prune trees is just one of the outgoings cash-strapped St Albans schools are having to find money for.

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide