Advanced search

New cycling team will bring high level racing to St Albans

06:35 21 January 2017

Verulam CC in association with ReallyMoving.com have formed a dedicated racing team

Verulam CC in association with ReallyMoving.com have formed a dedicated racing team

Archant

A new racing cycling team aims to push some of the region’s brightest and best cyclists to a whole new level.

Comment

The idea was put in motion by Verulam Cycling Club who wanted to get back to their racing heyday.

Therefore in association with St Albans home-moving experts ReallyMoving.com they have formed a new team called Verulam ReallyMoving.com.

The club has enjoyed a boon in recent years with the membership increasing to close to 500.

And that influx has brought a number of talented riders wanting to emulate the likes of Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish.

The new squad, which will have around 30 members, the majority of whom will come from St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding area, will be coached by Marcel Six.

He brings plenty of pedigree to help develop the riders, being and ex-professional himself and also the nephew of four-time Paris-Roubaix winner Roger de Vlaeminck.

Speaking to the Herts Ad, club members Strafford Watson and Gavin Bench explained the thinking behind the move.

They said: “There was enough people who wanted to take it seriously.

“We will pull together a range of riders from both the junior and senior ranks [of the club]. There will also be a ladies team.

“The riders are expected to show a level of commitment to the team and we in turn will help support them.”

Verulam ReallyMoving.com will focus predominantly on road racing at races across the south east.

They will also host an event of their own, probably in late April.

The team will be officially launched at a special event in late February.

Keywords: St Albans Paris

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Herts Ad Comment: Palmed off with weasel words

11:51
Herts Advertiser comment

Attack is the best form of defence so it is said - but there is a fine line between taking that tack and just trotting out weasel words.

Fishfingers for breakfast but chocolate is off the menu: special diet helps St Albans councillor lose 8 stone

06:00 Debbie White
Maxine Crawley, who has lost 8 stone in about a year, with an old pair of her trousers.

A well-known St Albans councillor is half the woman she used to be, after shedding an impressive eight stone over the past 12 months.

Children’s mental health issues in spotlight at awareness talk in St Albans

Yesterday, 19:30 Anne Suslak
St Albans and district mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands

A mental health campaigner and former Health Minister will be giving a talk to raise awareness of children’s problems.

Benefit fraud couple slammed as ‘dishonest and greedy’ in Harrow Crown Court

Yesterday, 17:10 Debbie White
A suspended sentence has been given

Fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in benefits has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a ‘dishonest and greedy’ couple.

Most read stories

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

Court results

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most commented stories

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: