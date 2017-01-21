New cycling team will bring high level racing to St Albans

Verulam CC in association with ReallyMoving.com have formed a dedicated racing team

A new racing cycling team aims to push some of the region’s brightest and best cyclists to a whole new level.

The idea was put in motion by Verulam Cycling Club who wanted to get back to their racing heyday.

Therefore in association with St Albans home-moving experts ReallyMoving.com they have formed a new team called Verulam ReallyMoving.com.

The club has enjoyed a boon in recent years with the membership increasing to close to 500.

And that influx has brought a number of talented riders wanting to emulate the likes of Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish.

The new squad, which will have around 30 members, the majority of whom will come from St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding area, will be coached by Marcel Six.

He brings plenty of pedigree to help develop the riders, being and ex-professional himself and also the nephew of four-time Paris-Roubaix winner Roger de Vlaeminck.

Speaking to the Herts Ad, club members Strafford Watson and Gavin Bench explained the thinking behind the move.

They said: “There was enough people who wanted to take it seriously.

“We will pull together a range of riders from both the junior and senior ranks [of the club]. There will also be a ladies team.

“The riders are expected to show a level of commitment to the team and we in turn will help support them.”

Verulam ReallyMoving.com will focus predominantly on road racing at races across the south east.

They will also host an event of their own, probably in late April.

The team will be officially launched at a special event in late February.