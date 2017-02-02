Advanced search

Nelson hits huge points total but Oaklands Wolves downed in Copper Box

09:06 02 February 2017

GB international Kyla Nelson in action for Oaklands Wolves

Archant

Kyla Nelson celebrated her move to the University of Pittsburgh with a game-high points total of 33 but it wasn’t enough to prevent Oaklands Wolves slipping to a WBBL Trophy defeat inside the Copper Box.

With BBC cameras also in attendance at the iconic Olympic park venue, Nelson shone but it was Barking Abbey Crusaders who picked up the 82-74 win.

Imani Whittington was the Crusaders’ star, netting five triples in a 27-point haul and she was helped by a double-double from Savannah Wilkinson (18 points and 10 rebounds) and Tereza Brantlova weighing in with 17 points.

The Crusaders raced into an 8-0 start before Nelson fired in back-to-back three-pointers to get the Wolves going.

But a 12-0 run for Barking Abbey followed as they established a 15-point lead by the end of the first period.

Having scored all of her side’s points in the opening 10 minutes, Nelson continued to lead Oaklands and found scoring support from Ashton Fleming as her triple cut the gap to six points at 33-27.

Barking had stretched that to seven by half-time and they restored their double-digit cushion in the third when Whittington netted.

Going into the final quarter Crusaders were 62-53 ahead but thanks to Nelson Oaklands closed the gap to just five going down the stretch.

A late three-pointer sealed the game for Crusaders.

Oaklands are next in action this Saturday when they go to Leicester Riders.

