Relaxing the last thing on Harpenden Golf Club’s minds as they celebrate winning the Ovaltine Cup
PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 October 2018
Archant
This cup of Ovaltine did anything but relax the joyful members of Harpenden Golf Club after they clinched a county title.
The finals of the Hertfordshire County Ladies Scratch League took place at Moor Park with the prize of the Ovaltine Cup up for the grabs.
Harpenden had two teams qualify, a first for the club, and a fitting achievement ahead of their 125th anniversary next year.
And it was the Division One team of Rhona Finch, Jeanne Moffat, Micaela Du Plessis, Anna Greenwood and captain Cathy Gosling who brought home the trophy after a tough final with Essendon County Club.
Gosling said: “The pre-match draw suggested there would be five very close matches and this certainly materialised.
“Every match reached at least the last five holes before we won the necessary three games.”
The Division Four side captained by Debbie Nichols, were also victorious, beating Brickendon Grange to gain promotion.