Relaxing the last thing on Harpenden Golf Club’s minds as they celebrate winning the Ovaltine Cup

Harpenden Golf Club's Rhona Finch, Jeanne Moffat, Cathy Gosling, Micaela DuPlessis and Anna Greenwood won the Herts County Ladies Scratch League Finals. Archant

This cup of Ovaltine did anything but relax the joyful members of Harpenden Golf Club after they clinched a county title.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The finals of the Hertfordshire County Ladies Scratch League took place at Moor Park with the prize of the Ovaltine Cup up for the grabs.

Harpenden had two teams qualify, a first for the club, and a fitting achievement ahead of their 125th anniversary next year.

And it was the Division One team of Rhona Finch, Jeanne Moffat, Micaela Du Plessis, Anna Greenwood and captain Cathy Gosling who brought home the trophy after a tough final with Essendon County Club.

Gosling said: “The pre-match draw suggested there would be five very close matches and this certainly materialised.

“Every match reached at least the last five holes before we won the necessary three games.”

The Division Four side captained by Debbie Nichols, were also victorious, beating Brickendon Grange to gain promotion.