Greenwood Park Cricket Club recruiting ahead of new season

Having just missed out on promotion last season, Greenwood Park Cricket Club are gearing up for another tilt this time around.

The Chiswell Green-based club’s Saturday side finished third in Division 8B of the Saracens Herts Cricket League, one place outside of the promotion play-offs.

And they are now seeking new players to join their growing club.

Preparations are well underway with winter nets already in full swing but new players of all abilities are welcome.

As well as the Saturday side, the club also run a team on Sundays who play friendly matches.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are a club who take the social aspect of the game as seriously as matters on the field, ensuring the club has a family like atmosphere.”

Anyone interested in joining, or wanting more details, should email greenwoodparkcc@gmail.com or go to www.greenwoodparkcc.com