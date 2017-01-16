Advanced search

Great escape for men as St Albans Hockey Club enjoy fine indoor weekend

13:56 16 January 2017

St Albans Hockey Club's ladies indoor team finished fourth in Division One. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON

St Albans Hockey Club's ladies indoor team finished fourth in Division One. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON

www.chrishobsonphotos.co.uk

St Albans Hockey Club finished their indoor season in fine style in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Comment
St Albans Hockey Club's indoor men's teamSt Albans Hockey Club's indoor men's team

The men’s first team travelled back to Nottingham for the final weekend of the Super Sixes Division One, and with just three points from the previous weekend, they knew they needed to produce the goods if they were to avoid relegation.

Losses against the top two, Brooklands (10-3) and Holcombe (11-0), were expected but a perfectly executed game plan first thing on Sunday gave them a 5-2 win over bottom team Cannock.

It meant they needed just a draw in the final game of the tournament to avoid the drop.

That looked unlikely at half-time as they found themselves 3-0 down to rivals West Herts.

But the Tangerines turned it around in the second half, putting in the hard graft required to grind the opposition down.

Suddenly it all clicked; tight defending, fluid counter attacking and clinical finishing put them back on terms and two goals in a minute turned the game on its head.

It all led to a 8-3 win for Saints, leaving them safely out of the drop zone.

The ladies finished a very creditable fourth in EHL Division One. Draws with Ipswich, Harleston Magpies, and then Chelmsford were followed by a good 7-3 win against Brooklands.

Meg Crowson regularly found the net, ending the tournament as top scorer with 20 goals, whilst Sarah Lavers in goal showed great spirit and maturity aiding her fellow defenders and making the team hard to beat.

The intensity of the league, eight games played over two weekends, should help with the squad’s skill and physical conditioning ahead of a return to the outdoor game on Saturday.

Keywords: St Albans Hockey Club St Albans Nottingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

French Chevalier honour for Redbourn resident

12:00 Andrea Pluck
Simon was

A keen volunteer with Down’s Syndrome has been honoured in a French ceremony for his achievements within the society of which he is a part.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

How Harpenden Asperger’s sufferer used Jedi mind tricks to cope with his condition

Yesterday, 17:00 Andrea Pluck
James enjoys music and art as a means of expressing himself.

An Asperger’s sufferer, who is keen to raise awareness and funds for an autism charity, has revealed how thinking like a Jedi Knight has helped him live with his condition.

Herts Ad Comment: You reap what you sow

Yesterday, 15:00
Herts Advertiser comment

There were many petty complaints made by a tiny cabal of neighbours as part of their relentless bid to close down The Brickyard cocktail bar in Verulam Road, St Albans.

Most read stories

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Pub crowdfunding success near St Albans

The White Horse Kimpton support group.

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: