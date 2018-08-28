Advanced search

Great achievement as St Albans Hockey Club’s juniors enjoy East Hockey Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 November 2018

St Albans Hockey Club's Matt Davey. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Hockey Club's Matt Davey. Picture: DANNY LOO

It is not just the senior sides who are flying at St Albans Hockey Club at the moment – the kids are alright too.

The club fielded six teams in the U14, U16 and U18 East Hockey Cup, the first time in many years.

In the tier one competitions, the U14 girls beat Saffron Walden 3-1 and the U16 girls got a goal in the dying seconds to win 3-2 against Crostyx.

The boys had a more comfortable ride in the tier two events as the U14s beat Bishop’s Stortford 8-0 and the U16s won 7-0 at home to Chelmsford.

The U18 boys and U18 girls both lost, to Marlow and Chelmsford respectively, but it still represents an achievement and will only see the sides go from strength to strength.

Meanwhile the men’s first team remained unbeaten but lost their 100 per cent record as they drew 1-1 at Ipswich.

Matt Davey got the goal as the Tangerines stay top of the East League Premier Division.

The ladies lost 2-0 to Sevenoaks.

