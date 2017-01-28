Advanced search

Fred Hughes 10 mile race another success for St Albans Striders

07:00 28 January 2017

St Albans Striders' Tom Crouch finished second to Paul Martelletti at the Fred Hughes 10K. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

St Albans Striders organised another successful Fred Hughes 10 race with 758 runners from over 70 different running clubs braving the cold and ice to run the 10-mile route.

A new course record was set by Paul Martelletti of Victoria Park Harriers in a time of 50 minutes 50 seconds.

He was closely followed by Striders duo Tom Crouch (53:54) and Steven Buckle (55:47) who, along with Simon Fraser and Robert Spencer, made up the winning men’s team.

Anna Ward was the third female home in a time of one hour four minutes.

Conditions were perfect for runners with many achieving personal best times including Stuart Middleton (1.09), Jonathan White (1.10), Michelle Coombs (1.37) and Penny Habbick, who was fifth lady finishing in a time of 1.06.

Julianne Nightingale also ran as a guide runner for Tim Seaton, and despite the fact it was the first time the pair had run together in a race, they crossed the finish line in a time of 1.30.

Race directors Amy Heap and Ben Scott were kept busy in preparation for the sold-out race, but their hard work and enthusiasm paid off with an efficiently organised and smoothly run event.

They were aided in their sterling work by the army of marshals from Striders, who cheered and encouraged the runners around the course, and provided much needed tea and cake afterwards, with donations going towards Earthworks and Camphill St Albans.

