Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Second place for Freddie Fox-Baron at National Speedway Championship

PUBLISHED: 14:33 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 07 November 2018

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship

Archant

A speedway racer from Smallford has claimed second place at the national championships.

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway ChampionshipSmallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship

Freddie Fox-Baron was selected for the 2018 British Young Lions 125cc Championship after getting into the top-10 riders from across the country.

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway ChampionshipSmallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship

And two wins from four races put him into the final against Sam McGurk, Max James and Ben Trigger.

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway ChampionshipSmallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship

After sitting third at the end of the first lap, he battled up to second behind McGurk as they crossed the line.

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway ChampionshipSmallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship

It was a fine performance considering he was racing against boys two and three years older than him but Fox-Baron, who also races for Peterborough Thundercats, has had an exceptional year, clinching the Northern Junior League Fours title last month, as well as picking up podium finishes in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

He thanked his family, friends and sponsors for all their support, encouragement and help this season and will now start winter training in readiness for the 2019 season where he hopes to represent GB in the European finals.

More news stories

St Albans City Hospital charity asking for Christmas gift donations

11 minutes ago Laura Bill
Raise: St Albans is asking people to donate Christmas presents to elderly City Hospital patients.

A charity is appealing to the public to help St Albans City Hospital patients to smile this Christmas.

Benefit caps hit dozens of families in St Albans

12:28 Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
Dozens of St Albans families have had their benefits capped.

Benefit caps have been imposed on dozens of families in St Albans over the last year, new figures show.

Services for Remembrance Sunday in Redbourn announced

12:10 Fraser Whieldon
Redbourn War Memorial.

The times for Remembrance Sunday services in Redbourn have been announced.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is ‘an undoubted triumph’ in St Albans

11:37 Madeleine Burton
St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features a flying car at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

Madeleine Burton reviews St Albans Musical Theatre Company’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which can be seen at The Alban Arena this week.

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide