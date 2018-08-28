Second place for Freddie Fox-Baron at National Speedway Championship

Smallford's Freddie Fox-Baron finished second in the British Young Lions 125xx National Speedway Championship Archant

A speedway racer from Smallford has claimed second place at the national championships.

Freddie Fox-Baron was selected for the 2018 British Young Lions 125cc Championship after getting into the top-10 riders from across the country.

And two wins from four races put him into the final against Sam McGurk, Max James and Ben Trigger.

After sitting third at the end of the first lap, he battled up to second behind McGurk as they crossed the line.

It was a fine performance considering he was racing against boys two and three years older than him but Fox-Baron, who also races for Peterborough Thundercats, has had an exceptional year, clinching the Northern Junior League Fours title last month, as well as picking up podium finishes in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

He thanked his family, friends and sponsors for all their support, encouragement and help this season and will now start winter training in readiness for the 2019 season where he hopes to represent GB in the European finals.